Brits to bask in 26C heatwave this week before ‘temperature dip’

Brits are set to enjoy highs of 26C later this week as a heatwave makes its way across the UK.

The bank holiday today (May 25) has kick-started a week of warm weather.

According to The Weather Outlook, it will get hotter by the middle of the week due to high pressure heading in.

Brits are set to enjoy highs of 26C later this week (Credit: Pixabay)

A forecast on its website says: "Bank Holiday Monday will be mostly fine and warm.

"Mainly settled and very warm conditions continue through Tuesday and Wednesday in southern and central regions, although an odd shower is possible.

Most places sunny and very warm Thursday and Friday.

"In the north thicker cloud may bring some patchy rain. Temperatures of 27C are possible in the south.

"Guidance from computer models suggests high pressure will continue to bring a good deal of dry and warm weather through the rest of the week."

The UK will experience a heatwave this week (Credit: Met Office)

Meanwhile, a forecast from the Met Office states the weather will be "sunny and very warm in the south on Wednesday whilst some rain could occur in the northwest".

What did it say?

It adds: "Most places sunny and very warm Thursday and Friday; cooler near east coasts."

According to BBC weather, there will be some rain in some parts tonight (May 25) to make way for the hotter weather later this week.

It says: "A fine day across much of the country with lengthy periods of warm sunshine.

"However, cloud, rain and freshening south-westerly winds will spread into western Scotland and Northern Ireland later on.

The UK average maximum temperature for the end of May is around 18C



This week, temperatures will be well above the average 🌡️#StayHomeSaveLives #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/KnOTF9QYvt — Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2020

"A band of cloud and increasingly patchy rain will spread from Scotland and Northern Ireland into Wales and northern England overnight.

"Staying drier and clearer further south.

However, some weather charts suggest June could get off to a cooler start with temperatures as low as 12C.

