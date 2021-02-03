Brits have slammed the government’s Captain Sir Tom Moore clap tonight (February 3).

Instead, they have said that World War II hero Captain Tom should be honoured with a state funeral.

The last non-monarch to receive such an honour was Sir Winston Churchill in 1965.

Boris Johnson has announced a Clap for Captain Tom tonight (Credit: Splash News)

What has Boris Johnson said about the Captain Tom clap?

The PM said he will lead the nation in a Clap for Tom tonight at 6pm, straight after his Downing Street press conference.

He said the clap would be a chance to “show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in”.

Read more: Boris Johnson appoints Love Island’s Dr Alex George as a mental health ambassador

However, while it’s a lovely idea, some Captain Tom fans think the clap just doesn’t go far enough.

Clap for him? Is that the best you can do? Give him the proper treatment – a state funeral!

Instead, a petition has been started to honour Tom, who died aged 100 on Tuesday (February 2) with a military state funeral.

After all, he is a decorated former British Army officer.

Many are calling for Captain Tom to have a state funeral (Credit: Splash News)

What have Brits said about Captain Sir Tom’s funeral?

Twitter has erupted with calls for Captain Tom to be honoured with a state funeral.

“RIP Sir Captain Tom Moore, an ideal, a leader, a inspiration, a legend, a hero, a warrior, a dad, a grandad, a great grandad,” said one.

“This man deserves a state funeral. God bless and sleep tight Sir Tom, you truly are an amazing man,” they added.

Read more: Donations pour in for the Captain Tom Foundation as Brits vow to ‘continue the legacy’

“Give Captain Sir Tom a state funeral – he has earned it!” demanded another.

“He deserves a state funeral after all he achieved last year. Also he was one of the last of a generation that saved this country. A fitting tribute – a salute to Tom and his comrades,” said another.

What did they say about the Captain Tom clap?

“I would like our Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give Captain Tom Moore a military funeral. He fought for this country, he raised millions for this country – he deserves the dignity of a military funeral,” said one.

“Clap for him? Is that the best you can do? Give him the proper treatment – a state funeral!” demanded another.

“Captain Tom wouldn’t want a clap, he’d want our freedom returned. He’s a hero, give him a state funeral – a real gesture and get us out of this lockdown!” said another.

“A state funeral is required here – no question. A proper tribute he richly deserves,” another commented.

Boris Johnson will lead tonight’s Clap for Tom (Credit: Sky News)

What do we know about the funeral?

Details of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral have not yet been revealed.

However, The Sun reports that he will “receive military honours” at a “ceremonial funeral” being planned to celebrate the “great British hero”.

The paper stated that the Ministry of Defence is looking into plans for a “military send off” for Captain Tom.

How should we remember Captain Sir Tom? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.