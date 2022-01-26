Brits demand Boris Johnson resign amid ‘partygate’ scandal

Brits have called for Boris Johnson to resign amid the ongoing ‘partygate’ scandal.

The Prime Minister may have a tough day ahead of him as civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into alleged parties at Downing Street could be released today.

It comes following further claims of gatherings at No 10, including an alleged surprise birthday party for the PM in 2020.

In addition, the Metropolitan Police will launch an investigation into the events.

The Times reports that Mr Johnson could be interviewed by officials.

Many Brits have called for Boris Johnson to resign (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will the PM resign?

The reports of the parties have sparked outrage across the country, with many calling for Mr Johnson to step down.

Read more: Boris Johnson’s apology is getting rinsed on social media and we are so here for THIS party

Many Brits have taken to Twitter to demand Mr Johnson resign as Prime Minister regardless of the outcome of the investigation.

One person said: “Boris Johnson is a national disgrace, he should resign.”

Downing Street allegedly held numerous gatherings during lockdowns (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Today would be a good day for Boris Johnson to resign.”

A third added: “@BorisJohnson must resign! He is the leader who personally lied to parliament and the British people.”

Another tweeted: “Dear @BorisJohnson please resign and let the UK begin to heal from the deep wounds you have inflicted.

“Your lack of dignity is leaving a nasty stain.”

Sue Gray’s investigation findings could come out today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

There have been reports of numerous gatherings taking place at Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photos have emerged appearing to show the PM at the alleged events.

Most recently, Downing Street apologised to the Queen following an event which reportedly took place the night before her husband Prince Philip‘s funeral in April 2021.

This week, the Met Police confirmed it was launching an investigation into the events.

Dame Cressida Dick said: “I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

“My officers have assessed several other events that appear to have taken place at Downing Street and Whitehall on the available information – these other events are assessed as not reaching the threshold for criminal investigation.”

What would happen if Boris Johnson resigns?

If Mr Johnson resigns as PM, Tory MPs will hold a leadership contest to determine his successor.

Read more: GMB viewers blast show over coverage of Boris Johnson

The winner of the leadership contest will then go to Buckingham Palace to ask the Queen to appoint them as Prime Minister.

Do you think Boris Johnson should resign? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.