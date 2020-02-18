Good Morning Britain: British couple David and Sally Abel 'test positive' for coronavirus

Brits David and Sally Abel have tested positive for coronavirus after being quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

The couple, who have been kept on board the Diamond Princess near Yokohama, have posted regular updates from the vessel on Facebook and previously passed all medical checks.

But on Tuesday (February 18 2020) morning, David confirmed that they were now testing "positive" and would be "leaving for hospital soon".

David said he and Sally have tested "positive" (Credit: ITV)

He wrote: "There is going to be a time of quiet. We have been proved positive and leaving for hospital soon. Blessings all xxx."

But in another update, he accused authorities of a "setup" as he revealed they were being taken to a "hostel" rather than a hospital.

David wrote: "Frankly I think this is a setup! We are NOT being taken to a hospital but a hostel. That's where partners are sent waiting out their quarantine.

"No phone, no WiFi and no medical facilities. I really am smelling a very big rat here! Waiting for the transfer now. xx."

Speaking on today's episode of Good Morning Britain, correspondent Lorna Shaddick was on to discuss the situation, which she described as "absolutely awful" for David and Sally.

The couple, Lorna said, were 12 days into a 14 day quarantine when they came down with the virus.

She explained: "[They were] really nearly there, and they started off that period being really pleased with their surroundings. They were so positive and optimistic, lots of us have followed their videos... they were pleased they had a balcony so they could see out, get some fresh air. We have seen them getting a bit more despondent over the last few days or so."

Lorna on GMB described the situation as "absolutely awful" (Credit: ITV)

Stand-in host Richard Madeley asked how they could have contracted coronavirus despite all the precautions in place.

Lorna replied: "That is the question that's going to be asked, of course, because the Japanese Health Ministry has continued to confirm more and more cases on board this ship

"We know there are four Brits in hospital in Japan with coronavirus, but 454 in total now, on board this ship of around 3000 or so passengers overall, have now been confirmed as having the coronavirus."

