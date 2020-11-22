Brits could avoid lockdown if they agree to take two COVID tests per week and earn a ‘Freedom Pass’.

A new report states that the UK Government is considering introducing ‘freedom passes’ in the lead up to the COVID-19 vaccine becoming widely available.

Under the proposed scheme, Brits would have to undergo two COVID tests (with negative results) to maintain their passes.

With the passes, holders would be able to carry on with life as before lockdown.

Could a Freedom Pass program help us get back to normal from COVID? (Credit: Unsplash)

How would a Freedom Pass work?

And the pass holder wouldn’t have to wear a mask in public anymore.

The report has been exclusively published in The Telegraph.

Read more: Ruth Langsford fans vow loyalty amid This Morning replacement rumours

Here a source claims: “They will allow someone to wander down the streets, and if someone else asks why they are not wearing a mask, they can show the card, letter or an App.”

Before adding that this would allow people: “to see their family, and normal social distancing rules will not apply”.

The passes could be physical – such as a piece or paper or wristband – or presented through a QR code.

A COVID-19 vaccine could be administered to the public within months (Credit: Unsplash)

When can Brits travel abroad again?

What’s more, the report claims that the proposed plan has the support of former Health Secretary and Tory MP Jeremy Hunt.

And if this program proves successful, apparently travel certificates could follow.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals sweet moment with dad after coronavirus battle

A travel certificate would allow Brits to travel abroad without having to quarantine.

Meanwhile millions of vaccines have been ordered for the British population.

Boris Johnson has warned Brits to be patient (Credit: SplashNews)

When can Brits get the COVID vaccine?

But they are not expected to be administered to the public until next year, though some experts have said they could be ready by Christmas.

They will be administered on a tier system, with care home residents and their carers first in line to receive the jab. Next will be the general elderly.

Although the vaccines are being hailed as a huge breakthrough in the global fight against coronavirus – PM Boris Johnson has warned against future hurdles.



Addressing the nation earlier this month, he said: “The biggest mistake we could make now would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment.”

While adding: “I can tell you that tonight that toot of the bugle is louder. But it’s still some way off, we absolutely cannot rely on this news as a solution.”

*ED has contacted 10 Downing Street for comment.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.