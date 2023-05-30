British Soap Awards 2023 host revealed as Phillip Schofield quits?

The British Soap Awards 2023 needs a new host after Phillip Schofield pulled out of hosting (and quit ITV) last week.

Now, the favourite to replace the disgraced presenter at the awards has been revealed…

Phillip quit his role on British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield pulls out of hosting British Soap Awards 2023

On Friday (May 26) Phillip pulled out of hosting the British Soap Awards (as well as ITV in general).

The 61-year-old confessed to having an “unwise” affair with a “younger male colleague” on This Morning. In a statement to the Daily Mail, he apologised for lying about his affair.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning,” he said.

He also apologised to ITV for lying too. “I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment. And I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me,” he said.

Joel is the favourite to host the ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Who will host The British Soap Awards 2023?

Now, a new presenter has been tipped to host the British Soap Awards – which are set to take place this Saturday (June 3).

According to William Hill, Joel Dommett is currently the bookies’ favourite to host the show this weekend. They have him at 2/1 to host the ceremony in Manchester.

“Following Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV last week, we make Joel Dommett the favourite to host this year’s British Soap Awards in Manchester on Saturday,” Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said.

“Dommett is the 2/1 frontrunner with us to be awarded hosting honours for Saturday’s ceremony having impressed in other ITV programmes throughout the years,” he added.

Alan Carr is second favourite (3/1) and Bradley Walsh is the third favourite (11/2). The likes of Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Ben Shephard have also been touted as potential replacements.

Eamonn hit out at Phillip (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes hits out

Meanwhile, last night saw Eamonn Holmes hit out at Phillip Schofield in a blistering interview on GB News. In the interview, Eamonn accused Phillip of creating a toxic atmosphere on This Morning.

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him,” he claimed. “People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.”

He then continued, saying: “Holly [Willoughby] doesn’t know people’s names either. This is legendary within the production team, how distant they are, and how they just don’t care.”

The British Soap Awards will air on ITV on June 5.

