Coronavirus outbreak: British family in lockdown as eight-month-old displays symptoms

The dad of a baby boy who has become the youngest person in Britain suspected of being infected with coronavirus has revealed his family is living "in hell".

The eight-month-old and his mum are reportedly in quarantine at their home after coming into contact with a GP who had the deadly virus.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the boy's dad said the youngster was "already poorly" as he has a preexisting condition.

He told the publication that the family is "completely petrified" because the tot is showing "all the coronavirus symptoms" but paracetamol and Calpol are doing nothing to alleviate his condition.

The dad, who is understood to have asked not to be named, said: "We're in hell, completely petrified. My ex-partner keeps breaking down in tears.

"We're staying in the house and giving the kids Calpol and paracetamol, but nothing's working.

"My little boy has haemophilia, so he's already poorly."

It follows warnings that the global outbreak poses a bigger threat than terrorism and could kill 45 million people around the world.

Experts think that for every person infected, another two and a half people will also contract the disease - meaning as much as 60 per cent of the world's population could end up battling coronavirus.

As reported by Metro, Prof. Gabriel Leung, Hong Kong University's chair of public health medicine, has warned that people who have been infected despite having never been to China could just be the "tip of the iceberg".

Speaking to The Guardian on his way to a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Gabriel said: "60 per cent of the world's population is an awfully big number."

As the world's population currently stands at seven billion, the 60 per cent figure would mean four billion people. If just one percent of that number succumbed to coronavirus, the death toll would hit 45 million.

WHO expert Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organisation's director general, branded the virus the "worst enemy" and said a vaccine will not be ready for another 18 months.

