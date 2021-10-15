Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin ‘almost dies’ in horror accident

Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin “almost died” after being involved in a horrific accident.

The stuntman and daredevil, 41, sustained “brutal injuries” during a stunt that went wrong.

Jonathan is currently in hospital, the source said (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Jonathan Goodwin?

TMZ reports that Jonathan – who got to the semi-final of BGT in 2019 – is still in danger.

The source said: “Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straightjacket hanging by his feet from a wire.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent contestant turns himself into a human FIREBALL

“Two cars were suspended on either side of him, swinging back and forth. The stunt was for Goodwin to free himself from the restraints and then fall on an air mattress, and avoid getting crushed by the cars as they swung in the air.

“Something went terribly wrong, and the cars smashed together, sandwiching Goodwin in between them.”

The sourse then claimed that the cars exploded, “erupting in a gigantic fireball.”

Jonathan on America’s Got Talent (Credit: YouTube)

What happened next?

When crew members raced to the scene, the site said, they feared Jonathan – who calls himself The Daredevil on Instagram – had died.

The source claims that he was responsive as he received treatment at the scene.

Now in a trauma unit, the site says it’s unclear on Jonathan’s latest condition.

It’s also unclear when and where the shocking accident took place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T H E D A R E D E V I L (@jonathangoodwinofficial)

Jonathan recently revealed a new partner

There has been no word from Jonathan’s social media platforms yet, nor from his new partner, actress Amanda Abbington.

The Sherlock star and Jonathan went public with their romance at the start of this month (October 2021).

Read more: BGT fans slam show for allowing ‘already famous’ Jonathan Goodwin to audition

In an Instagram post, Jonathan shared a loved-up photograph of the two.

He said: “That was possibly the longest game of hide and seek ever…. #FoundYa.”

Amanda replied: “I love you [red-heart emoji].”