Britain's Got Talent star Paula Moulton on This Morning
News

Britain’s Got Talent star Paula Moulton dies ‘suddenly’ as tributes pour in

Tributes have been paid to Paula

By Rebecca Carter

Britain’s Got Talent star Paula Moulton has sadly died ‘suddenly’ as tributes have poured in.

Paula was part of Strictly Wheels, who competed on BGT in 2012 and consisted of Paula and her dance partner Gary. The duo made it to the live finals of the show.

The Strictly Wheels page on Facebook announced the devastating news in a statement.

Paula Moulton on Britain's Got Talent
Paula and her dance partner Gary appeared on BGT in 2012 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Britain’s Got Talent star Paula Moulton dies

They said: “We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time.

“Paula’s legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance. #soundon for our favourite music from dance class.”

Many people shared their tributes to Paula in the comment section. One person said: “I am so sorry to hear this. My condolence.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely devastated!! RIP Paula.”

Paula Moulton on Britain's Got Talent
Tributes have poured in for Paula (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Someone else added: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear this news. Paula was the most amazing person and we will miss her terribly. Sending all my love to Gary and her wonderful friends.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “I’m so sorry! What a devastating loss for family and friends and of course the Para dance movement. RIP Paula, keep dancing up there!”

Strictly Wheels appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. They made it through to the live semi-finals. However, they didn’t reach the final.

Speaking in 2012, Paula opened up about contracting MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) which left her fighting for her life.

YouTube video player

At the time, she told  The People: “I’m lucky to be alive. It should have killed me. I contracted MRSA and it ­damaged my pelvis, my lower spine, hips and femurs, so I’ve got nerve damage. I can stand but can’t walk and use leg splints when I do stand.”

