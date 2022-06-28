Britain’s fattest man has sadly died aged 37, it has been announced today (Tuesday, June 28).

Matthew Crawford, who weighed 55 stone at his heaviest, hit headlines after it was reported that he took up the space of four beds while in hospital.

Britain’s fattest man Matthew Crawford has sadly died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Britain’s Fattest Man dies

It has today been revealed that Britain’s Fattest Man, Matthew, has passed away.

Matthew was 37 years old when he died of organ failure and sepsis.

Matthew hit headlines back in 2018 after it was revealed that he was taking up the space of four hospital beds.

He also allegedly assaulted four nurses during his hospital stay too.

His reinforced bed in King’s Mill Hospital, Nottinghamshire, reportedly cost the NHS £7,000-a-week to rent for 18 months.

Tributes pour in as Britain’s Fattest man dies

Following news of his death, many of Matthew’s friends took to Facebook to pay tribute to him.

“Rest in peace Matthew Crawford aka Fatkid. At peace with your dad now mate,” one of his friends wrote.

“I’m actually in shock. Rest in peace Matt, now your with your dad causing havoc up there just like you used to do,” another said.

“As much of a [bleep] he was, especially to nurses, the lad was a legend,” a third said in a heartfelt tribute.

“Still shocked to hear this. Such a kind, gentle lad. R.I.P Matt,” another said.

Matthew Crawford’s life

Matthew was at the centre of a number of controversies during his life in the public eye.

He was declared medically fit to leave hospital, however, the lack of home social care meant he could not be discharged.

Matthew also came under fire when it was reported that he was using his benefit payments to order takeaways to his hospital bed. He denied the claims at the time.

Matthew also attracted criticism after he posed for a picture in his hospital bed clutching a bottle of champagne.

An NHS source said they were “sick to the back teeth with the situation” at the time, when speaking to the Mirror.

Matthew was finally discharged in 2019 and moved into a specially adapted care facility.

He lived there until he passed away.

