Britain’s biggest family the Radfords are welcoming another baby – Sue and Noel Radford have announced they are expecting another grandchild!

The couple’s eldest child Chris, 31, and his partner are expecting the pitter patter of tiny feet in September.

The tot will be the seventh grandchild for Sue and Noel, who have 22 children of their own.

Chris already has two children, Maisie, three, and Jacob, one – and revealed they will have a little brother later this year.

The expectant father shared the happy news on Instagram, writing alongside a scan: “So that’s baby number 3 cooking nicely, another little boy.”

The Radford family are welcoming another baby in September (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Sue and Noel Radford call out Meghan and Harry over baby rule

Sue and Noel’s daughter Millie, 19, gave birth last September to a little girl, Ophelia.

Their eldest daughter Sophie, 27, and her husband Joe Broadley have three children – Daisy, eight, Ayprill, six, and Leo, five.

The proud grandparents are super excited about the new little one, telling fans: “Another beautiful grandson on the way.”

They welcomed their own most recent child, Heidie, last April during lockdown.

They insist she is their final child – although they have said that before!

Names and ages of all the Radford children

Noel, 50, and Sue, 46, share children are Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie, one.

They lost their 17th child, Alfie, to stillbirth in 2014.

Sue and Noel Radford will be grandparents for the seventh time (Credit: The Radford Family/YouTube)

Read more: The Radfords’ eye-watering Christmas gift list

Of the 22 children, 18 still live at home and the couple’s food bill each week hits £400!

Each day the the family gets through 16 pints of milk and four loaves of bread!

And on the weekly shopping list are 24 toilet rolls and three tubes of toothpaste.

Sue and Noel provide for their whole brood without any handouts, with Dad running his own bakery business.

He now works alongside daughter Chloe who has helped the business double its sales after suggesting they take things online during lockdown.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.