BRIT Awards 2020: Viewers emotional over Harry Styles' performance after Caroline Flack 'tribute'

Viewers think Harry Styles dedicated his performance at the BRIT Awards to Caroline Flack.

Former Love Island host Caroline was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

Harry took to the stage to perform his ballad Falling and viewers were left emotional.

One person said on Twitter: "Have a feeling Harry was thinking and singing his heart out for Caroline."

Have a feeling harry was thinking and singing his heart out for Caroline.

Another wrote: "Felt like @Harry_Styles sang that for Caroline."

A third added: "Harry Styles eyes look so sad during this performance. Caroline clearly made a huge impact on so many, so sad."

have a feeling harry was thinking and singing his heart out for caroline #BRITs — ʜᴀʏʟᴇʏ♥ (@hayleyallannah) February 18, 2020

Felt like @Harry_Styles sang that for Caroline 🥺😔 #BRITs — Amy Buckley (@_amylaurel) February 18, 2020

Even if the song Harry Styles is singing isn't about Caroline Flack, I feel like he's singing it to her. My heart is broken 💔 #Brits2020 #BRITs — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) February 18, 2020

Harry Styles eyes look so sad during this performance 😢 Caroline clearly made a huge impact on so many, so sad #Brits — Zoey Curtis (@x_zoey_curtis_x) February 18, 2020

You could see the pain in Harry's eyes and the fact that he must be emotional over the passing of Caroline just made that performance even more heartbreaking.#BRITs — EG (@thisisekg1998) February 18, 2020

At the start of the show, host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to Caroline calling her a "kind and vibrant person".

He said: "Over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITS family, our friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away.

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family."

Singer Lewis Capaldi then performed his hit song, Someone You Loved.

It comes after Harry appeared to pay tribute to her on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

Harry had a black ribbon pinned to his blazer, which is believed to be a symbol of remembrance or mourning.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of Caroline's tragic death.

Caroline's family said in a statement at the weekend: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

An inquest into the star's death will be held on Wednesday (February 19).

