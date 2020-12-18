Original Bridget Jones film Bridget Jones’s Diary is almost 20 years old. Right?! Grab some Chardonnay, stick on Celine Dion and let’s reflect together on this depressing fact as we look back at our little Bridget.

Bridget Jones would be very different if her diary was made into a film in 2020 (Credit: Photo by Miramax/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock)



The diary of Bridget Jones – how old?!

The ultimate romcom – still fondly wheeled out by millions of women ‘of a certain age’ each Christmas – saw 32-year-old slightly podgy (her BMI was actually a healthy 23.3 at the beginning of the film) Bridget blunder her way through life in a haze of cigarette smoke and alcohol in 2001 as she pursued her dream of finding a man to settle down with.

Bridget was rubbish at her job, rubbish at New Year’s Resolutions and really rubbish at relationships.

She was also totally endearing in all her awkwardness and perfectly acceptable averageness – characteristics most people relate to whatever the decade… which means the movie’s appeal endures after all these years.

But Bridget Jones’s Diary is also jam-packed with stereotyping, sexism and other of-its-time isms that just wouldn’t make the cut in 2020…

A diary in a book? A BOOK?! (Credit: Shutterstock)

1. Bridget Jones – the diary itself

Writing on paper? In a book? For only her to ever see? If only! Bridget’s insecure, self-obsessed, Patriarchy-imprisoned ramblings would instead be all over the internet – a blog and an Instagram account called #JustAsIAm that’s followed by 3million ‘sisters’ around the world.

She’d go viral on TikTok for her drunken singing to Chaka Khan (#queengoals). And an image of her naked body with all its ‘wobbly bits’ would be projected in Piccadilly Circus, sponsored by L’oreal (because she’s worth it = we all are).

Big pants gave Cleaver the come on (Credit: Shutterstock)

2. “Come to Mummy”

The PC warriors would have Daniel stabbing out his own eyes for exposing his Oedipus complex when he copped sight of Bridget’s massive pants.

In 2020, Bridget wouldn’t even be wearing the form-shaping knickers, because she’d be proud of how she looks and all her body’s curves: a man would take her as she is, or miss out on her candy (a word she’d learned from Gemma Collins, who’d become a friend after hanging out together at loads of Influencer events celebrating ‘real women’).

3. Darcy and Cleaver love tug

Flitting between these two men so she had a pathetic back-up plan for her battered self-esteem each time one of them rejected her? Sod that.

Why bother letting the same two men crap all over her when she could meet a whole lot more to treat her badly on Tinder? Variety is the spice of life, after all.

Oh perhaps they’d agree to a polyamorous throuple… Darcy and Cleaver went to boarding school, they’re bound to have form.

Darcy was ahead of his time in the style stakes (Credit: Shutterstock)

4. Mocking Darcy’s Christmas jumper

Darcy was derided for his reindeer jumper, but it turns out his mum was just ahead of her time.

It’s become a (let’s admit, ironic for most) staple of the festive season. Christmas Jumper Day even has a date in the calendar.

Self-help, packages differently in 2020 (Credit: Shutterstock)

5. Self-Help Books

Girls who used to read self-help books in Bridget’s day were considered desperate and definitely not relationship material.

If a man spotted Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus on her bookshelf, he’d be out the door while still peeling off the condom (of course he’d wait till he’d got his leg over before bailing).

These days an interest in wellbeing, self-awareness and unlocking one’s individual power is celebrated – but Bridget’s books would be replaced by listening to Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast and following Matt Haig on Instagram.

Bridget left her job after her romance with boss Cleaver went downhill (Credit: Shutterstock)

6. Shagging her boss

After quitting her job with Cleaver, Bridget told her prospective new boss at Sit Up Britain she’d slept with her last employer – and he hired her on the spot, remarking that no one ever gets sacked for shagging the boss at his TV company. Of course, workplace affairs still go on now. But these days unsolicited advances would get the slimy bastard boss’s ass kicked out the door. And she could probably snaffle his job with one quick call. Hello, HR?

Bridget’s bum was the talk of daytime TV viewers (Credit: Shutterstock)

7. The bum shot

The infamous slide down the fireman’s pole as her backside appeared in close-up on TV screens across the nation! Her boss also yelled, ‘Get a shot of her boobs’ while she was on air. Totally unacceptable. She’d have HR on speed dial and go through bosses faster than Katie Price goes through toy boys if this was happening today. Of course, if she wanted to put pictures of her boobs and bum on Instagram to celebrate and encourage self-love, that’s just great (#JustAsIAm). She could even set up an Only Fans account… a portfolio career has no limits.

Read more: Say cheese – M&S launches two new Christmas dishes

Bridget would be hopping mad at the bunny outfit today (Credit: Shutterstock)

8. Saucy bunny costume

Firstly, Bridget probably wouldn’t even attend a ‘tarts and vicars’ party as it’s derogatory to women. Or perhaps she’d wear a bunny onesie instead and take the opportunity to educate all the awful old people about all the ways their generation was dreadful to women.

9. Casual racism and homophobia

References to the Japanese being a cruel race and ‘poofs’. No. Just no.

10. Turkey curry

Bridget would almost certainly be trying to be vegan, demanding a curried butternut squash instead (while hiding a couple of chicken vol au vents in her handbag for later when there’s no one around to judge her).

11. Blue soup

There’s no way Bridget would serve up that dinner. She’d either chop up the mountain of vegetables she’d stocked up on and not eaten (see above) and pass it off as a raw-foods Buddha bowl, or order a meal from the little Danish spisested on Deliveroo, because, ‘Support small businesses, okayyyyy’.

Bridget still had a long ay to go at work by 32 (Credit: Shutterstock)

12. Writing off motherhood at 32

The average woman will have only just attained a salary that doesn’t see her bank balance slip back into the red three days after pay day at this age. And for most the peri-menopause is still well over a decade away. They’re not dried up yet!

13. Smug marrieds

Tied down at 32, saddled with a mortgage and kids… soaring house prices, job insecurity, failing schools. More like sleepless or stressed-out marrieds! Their freedom is almost 20 years away, when the kids eventually leave home. And they’ll likely divorce after years of a sexless, joyless marriage to someone they hate but stayed with for the sake of the kids (statistics don’t lie). Trying to find love again in their 50s because they acted in haste to satisfy a prescriptive life plan? When the menopause and limp dick syndrome are in full throttle! The smugs won’t work and they’ll come off worse…

14. “Just as you are”

Darcy said he loved Bridget just as she was. Everything back then: average-looking women were meant to be really grateful for handsome men well above their pay grade even glancing at them.

An awful lot of power to wield in a relationship. But that wouldn’t fly in 2020. Darcy didn’t smoke, drank moderately and took his career seriously.

A modern-day partner should care about their other half reaching their full potential as much as their own, helping them eschew what’s stopping them being the best version of themselves.

Not to be confused with coercive control, which could well happen with a man like Darcy. Or Cleaver, tbf.

Living alone in a flat like that? Fantasy! (Credit: Shutterstock)

15. Bridget’s flat

There is no way a publicist working in publishing would be able to afford that flat! It’s in Borough, one of the most sought-after areas in central London, where a one-bedroom flat would cost around £1,700 per month to rent. She’d likely be taking home around £2,000 a month salary. She’d afford one bottle of vodka and a packet of Marlborough Lights a week on that. And even if the flat belonged to her parents back in the day, property developers would have made a sale offer they just couldn’t say no to. She’d more likely be on a train out of London Bridge to Woolwich every evening.

So will we be giving up on Bridget Jones’s Diary this year? Hell no, we’ll still be all over it like a filthy rash on Daniel Cleaver’s nether regions. And thankful times have moved on.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of the Bridget Jones films.