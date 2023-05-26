Bride-to-be dies after house fire on her wedding day as fund set up for her heartbroken family

A bride-to-be has tragically died after a house fire on her wedding day, and a fund has been set up for her heartbroken family following her death.

According to reports, Paige Ruddy, 19, had no time to escape from the second floor of her house after a fire broke out while she was sleeping. Paige had planned to marry her fiancé Logan Mitchell-Carter later that day. The home had no smoke alarms.

Paige Ruddy died hours before her wedding in a house fire (Credit: GoFundMe)

Bride-to-be tragically dies in house fire hours before wedding

Paige Ruddy, from Wisconsin in the US, was asleep on the second floor of her home in Wisconsin when a fire broke out around 4am on Tuesday (May 23) and she was unable to escape. She lived in the home with her fiancé and his grandparents, who were left unharmed.

She was just a precious human. There was nothing about her that you couldn’t like.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they broke a window on the second floor, but Paige sadly died in hospital from a brain haemorrhage caused by smoke inhalation on Wednesday (May 24). Her aunt, Holly, told local news: “She was just a precious human. There was nothing about her that you couldn’t like.” According to Holly, Paige and her fiancé Logan privately exchanged vows on Monday hours before the fire.

The young couple planned to tie the knot on Tuesday surrounded by close family at the Sauk County Courthouse. An investigation is now looking into the cause of the fire. However, no foul play is suspected.

Paige’s family has set up a GoFundMe

Paige’s loved ones have now set up a GoFundMe to cover medical bills and funeral costs. The GoFundMe read: “Monday night the Ruddy family in Reedsburg, Wisconsin went to sleep excited to attend Paige Ruddy and Logan Mitchell-Carter’s small wedding ceremony. Instead, they were woken by police to be informed that there was a fire.”

They added: “Despite the amazing efforts of those who love her, the Reedsburg police and firefighters, EMTs, med flight, and the amazing staff at UW hospital over two horrible days, Paige could not be saved. She passed surrounded by her family and friends who took up a large waiting room in the hospital.”

You can donate to Paige’s GoFundMe here.

