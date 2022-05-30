Brianne Decourt and Kevin Kilbane have announced the name of their gorgeous baby girl.

The couple welcomed the tot at the end of April, with Brianne and Kevin also opening up about the baby’s traumatic birth.

Brianne and Kevin, who met on Dancing On Ice in 2019, already have daughter Olivia, 15 months, together.

Brianne is also mum o five-year-old Gracie from a previous relationship.

And the new parents have admitted that they certainly have their hands full now!

The couple met on Dancing on Ice and life has been a whirlwind ever since (Credit: YouTube)

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane announce baby name

The couple shared their new baby’s name with OK!, confirming she has an Irish name in a nod to her dad’s heritage.

The pair said they’ve been “pretty much settled” on Emily Ava for their little girl until an ultrasound when Brianne was six months pregnant.

It was then they decided on the name Keavy Anne.

“It was a joint decision but more so Bri’s. It’s a beautiful name and we’re delighted with it,” Kevin said.

Brianne explained that their daughter’s name was inspired by both hers and Kevin’s, admitting Keavy is “obviously named after Kevin and the Anne is named after me too”.

Brianne admitted life is a little crazy with three kids (Credit: YouTube)

‘Blood splattered right in our faces’

However, Keavy’s birth was complicated, with Kevin and Brianne left covered in blood and desperate to hear their newborn cry.

Brianne said that she had a “really bad feeling” when the baby took longer than her others to arrive.

An hour and 20 minutes into the labour, their doctor revealed Brianne was “going to feel a lot of pressure”, explaining they had to get the baby out “now”.

She said they heard a pop and “blood splattered right in our faces”.

Brianne said: “This is quite gruesome but blood had spattered right in our faces and she came out but then we didn’t hear a thing. I’m panicking at this stage and saying to Kevin: ‘Okay, talk to me. What’s going on?'”

Kevin has now moved to Brianne’s native Canada (Credit: YouTube)

Baby Keavy ‘wasn’t breathing properly’

Keavy didn’t immediately cry when she was born, causing worry for her parents.

When Kevin went to check on her, Keavy “wasn’t breathing properly” and had “tubes down her throat”.

It was five minutes until the tot finally let out her first cry.

Brianne says a month on she could “still cry now thinking about it”.

“It was just awful to see, when you look at a helpless baby lying on the table with an oxygen mask and a tube down her throat to try to clear her throat and her chest,” Kevin said.

Thankfully little Keavy is home safe and sound now and being doted on by her big sisters.

