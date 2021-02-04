Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane – who met on 2019’s Dancing on Ice – have welcomed their first child together.

After a whirlwind romance and just a year after they got engaged, the couple are now celebrating their very happy news.

The tot was an extra-special belated birthday present for the pair, arriving a day after Brianne‘s 40th and two days after Kevin turned 44.

Kevin and Brianne have welcomed a gorgeous baby girl (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane welcome a baby girl

The couple were thrilled to announce they have welcomed an adorable baby girl.

They told OK! that she arrived on February 3 at 1.30pm weighing 6lbs 11oz.

They also shared a first picture of the baby.

My wife @brianne_tv is just incredible… I couldn’t adore them both any more.

It showed her tiny hand holding on to her daddy’s fingers.

What have Brianne and Kevin called their daughter?

The couple also revealed the tot’s name.

They revealed that they have called her Olivia Mai Kilbane.

Brianne and Kevin revealed they were expecting the tot back in September after tying the knot in February 2020.

Kevin has now upped sticks to Canada, where Brianne is from, and the family live in Ontario.

Brianne is also mum to gorgeous daughter Gracie, from a previous relationship.

What have Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt said about the happy news?

Kevin shared the picture of his daughter to his Instagram page and, alongside the picture, he paid tribute to his wife.

“My wife @brianne_tv is just incredible… I couldn’t adore them both any more,” he said.

Brianne shared the same picture and revealed: “We love you so much and Gracie has never been more excited to get a baby sister and bestie for life.”

The couple married in February last year (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock).

What have DOI fans said about Kevin and Brianne’s news?

“So adorable,” one commented on an Instagram picture of the baby’s hand.

“Amazing news!” said another. “Congratulations and I love the name.”

“Congratulations to you both,” said another fan.

Another added: “Congratulations to you both on THE SAFE arrival of your baby.”

“New life is great news in these times at present,” said another.

“Lovely new and all down to Dancing on Ice,” another commented.

“How precious,” said another.

“Aww that’s brilliant news!!!!!! Congratulations to you all.. Wishing you lots of love and happiness… Bet your litte girl is so excited at being a big sister…. Miss you on Dancing on Ice,” said another Kevin and Brianne fan.

