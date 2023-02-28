Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Brian Paddick has been left heartbroken after the sudden death of his husband, Petter.

The 64-year-old politician, who appeared on the ITV series in 2008, took to his social media on Monday (February 27) to share the devastating news.

Brian Paddick appearred on I’m A Celeb in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Brian Paddick announces death of husband

In a tweet shared to his 14.6k followers, Lord Paddick said his “beautiful” and “loving” husband was found “peacefully alone” at their home in Norway.

The two first met in a bar while holidaying in Ibiza and then got married a few years later in Norway in 2009.

It will take some time to establish what happened.

Brian tweeted: “My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo. He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent.

“It will take some time to establish what happened.

“We were devoted to each other & I am devastated.”

Brian’s followers send their support

Brian’s Twitter announcement was met with a outpouring of love, support and condolences.

I’m A Celeb 2022 and Loose Women star Charlene White penned: “Oh my goodness Brian, I’m so so sorry… Sending you and the family my love.”

Meanwhile, Sky News host Kay Burley tweeted: “My dear Brian, this is truly tragic news. All my thoughts are with you. Stay strong.”

“I am so sorry, what a dreadful loss,” said someone else.

Brian opens up about ‘wonderful’ relationship with Petter

Brian had previously opened up about how the pair had met in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2008.

Describing him as a “wonderful man”, Brian added that their first weekend together was “the most wonderful weekend I had ever spent with anyone”.

He said: “I was minding my own business on holiday in Ibiza when I met Petter. Inevitably, it was my last day and having spent just 24 hours together we parted with me believing I would never see him again.

“But then there came divine intervention – well, not quite: it was Madonna. She was playing at Wembley Arena in London and my Norwegian holiday romance was coming to see her.

“In a rash moment, I suggested he could save the cost of a hotel by staying with me. It was a gamble but it proved the most wonderful weekend I had ever spent with anyone.”

