Brian McFadden’s weight loss journey after shedding 7lbs in four weeks

Brian McFadden knows a thing or two about getting in shape for a big event – and after shedding half a stone in weight in less than a month he shared his secrets.

The Westlife heartthrob – who appears as a guest on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today – has previously revealed that when he got into the industry, people told him that potatoes and rice were his “enemy”.

So Brian decided to turn to the Atkins diet, which plenty of celebs follow, when he wanted to shed the pounds.

The star goes low carb when he needs to lose weight. (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Brian McFadden lose weight?

The plan encourages a high protein and low carb way of eating.

And while the jury is out when it comes to which diet is the best, it seems Atkins certainly works for Brian.

Amazingly, the star says he can drop a whopping seven pounds in just three or four weeks when he is following the plan.

He told the Daily Mail in 2015: “When I was 25, I began the Atkins diet with Mark (Westlife bandmate Mark Feehily).

“We’d have steak, eggs and bacon – all protein, though it wasn’t the real Atkins diet because I’d still eat vegetables, such as carrots. I’ve been on and off it for years.”

“When I’m on it, I can lose up to half a stone in three or four weeks,” the 42-year-old added.

Dancing On Ice helped Brian lose weight too

Of course, exercise helps too, and it’s thought that Bri shed around two stone when he was on Dancing On Ice.

The singer was one of the celebrity contestants on the 2019 series of the show and was paired with pro Alex Murphy.

Love Islander Kem Cetinay spilled the beans about Brian’s weight loss on This Morning.

Brian McFadden and Alex Murphy skated together on DOI (Credit: ITV)

Kem, who was a backstage presenter on DOI at the time, told the show’s hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I caught up with Brian at the end and he said to me off camera that he lost two stone he reckons, roughly.

“He looks completely different. It’s amazing. To think from doing this show how much weight they lose, it is amazing.”

