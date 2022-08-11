Brian McFadden has issued an update after sharing some shocking photos of his swollen face.

The Irish singer had fans worried yesterday when he showed off an allergic reaction he’d had to a bee sting.

Brian McFadden’s swollen face

Yesterday saw Brian take to Instagram to share a shocking video with his 315k followers.

The 42-year-old revealed that he had been stung by a bee – and had suffered an allergic reaction as a result of it.

The Westlife star’s face was swollen up pretty bad.

In the short video, Brian sings “Sexy and I Know It” through very swollen lips.

“Stung by a bee and got an allergic reaction!! Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!” he captioned the post.

How Brian usually looks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brian McFadden issues update

Today saw Brian issue an update on his allergic reaction – and thankfully he looks to be back on the road to normality.

In the post uploaded this morning (Thursday, August 11), Brian smiles for the camera with a far more calm-looking face.

“My face is calming down again,” he captioned the post.

“Thanks for all your lovely messages. Now excited to play in the @mariekeatingfoundation golf day at the Kclub,” he continued.

“An incredible charity always a brilliant day and catching up with old friends.”

Brian’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Brian’s followers took to the comment section to show their support for the singer.

“So happy to see you on the mend. Thank you for always supporting us B,” Ronan Keating commented.

“Good to see you’re recovering bud!” another follower wrote.

“Feel better soon,” a third said.

“Glad to see you are recovering Brian. Enjoy your day and take care. Much love,” another wrote.

“Glad you’re recovering well! Enjoy your day today & please beeeee careful. Sorry couldn’t resist!” a fifth cheeky follower said.

