Brian May reveals he was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack

Rock legend Brian May has revealed he was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The Queen guitarist told fans on Instagram an injury he sustained last month turned out to be more serious than first thought.

Brian, 72, tore a muscle in his bottom while gardening. But it was later found he was left in "agony" for days later because he had suffered an undiagnosed heart attack.

The original injury left him unable to walk without crutches and reportedly saw him need heavy painkillers.

Brian May was treated as an emergency case (Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com)

However, today he revealed the pain was of an intensity that it “destroys your mind”.

"I mean real agony," the star said.

It was about 40 minutes of pain in my chest, tightness and that feeling in the arms.

"I wanted to jump at some points, I couldn’t believe the pain."

But a second MRI in hospital following his initial diagnosis revealed another issue.

He recalled: "Sure enough, what did we discover but that I had a compressed sciatic nerve. Severely compressed. And that’s why I had this feeling someone was putting a screwdriver in my back the whole time and it was excruciating."

Brian went on to detail how he lives a healthy lifestyle but feels he later knew he was experiencing a 'small' heart attack.

'Small attack'

"I say small," Brian said.

"It wasn’t anything that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in my chest, tightness and that feeling in the arms."

He added his "wonderful" doctor drove him to the hospital himself. But following an angiogram, medics explained matters were a bit more complicated - with three arteries congested.

Declaring himself "lucky to be treated as an emergency", the musician opted to have stents.

"I cannot believe they’ve been in here," he said, indicating his chest.

"I couldn’t feel anything and I still can’t."

Commenting further, Brian captioned the social media video: "My medical adventures!

"Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks.

"I'm actually quite relieved now that I'm in that club - and I don't find it upsetting at all ! Take care folks.

"And ... why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it!"

