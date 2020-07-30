Brendan Cole shares photos from wedding anniversary trip with wife

Brendan Cole recently enjoyed a trip away with his wife to celebrate their anniversary.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro shared snaps to his Instagram on Thursday.

The couple jetted off to Majorca and enjoyed some sunshine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What did Brendan Cole say?

The dancer wrote: "A little peak into our beautiful wedding anniversary night away last week to @sonbrull.

"A truly beautiful hotel and spa that is well worth a visit here in beautiful #mallorca."

In one image, Brendan is seen sipping on a drink in the sun.

Another shows his wife Zoe walking along a pathway in a white summer dress.

Brendan Cole shared snaps from his Mallorca getaway (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another sees Zoe enjoying a bubble bath and others show the couple's stunning room.

Fans gushed over the pictures, with one writing: "It looks truly fabulous, I hope you enjoyed yourselves."

Another said: "Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary. Looks a perfect place to celebrate your special anniversary."

A little peak into our beautiful wedding anniversary night away last week.

A third commented: "Love it ! Happy Anniversary."

Brendan and Zoe tied the knot on June 26, 2010.

The couple married at St Nicholas's parish church and it was definitely a star-studded event.

Brendan was joined by fellow Strictly stars, including Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

What did Brendan Cole say about his wedding day?

Speaking about their wedding day, Brendan previously told Hello! Magazine: "Zoe just looked like an angel. She takes my breath away."

Zoe added: "Brendan and I just kept looking at each other and grinning throughout the day,

"Seeing Brendan there was incredible. As soon as I saw him, I just felt incredibly calm. He looked so handsome in his morning suit."

Brendan and Zoe married in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Aurelia, two years after their big day on Christmas 2012.

Six years later, Zoe and Brendan welcomed their son Danté in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Brendan was axed from Strictly in 2018 after 15 series.

