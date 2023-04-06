Brenda Edwards reveals son Jamal’s ‘gut-wrenching’ final moments before his death

Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards has opened up about her son Jamal’s devastating final moments before his death.

Brenda was left heartbroken last February when her son died at the age of 31 from a cardiac arrest. Speaking about about her grief over the past year, the 54-year-old shared the ‘gut-wrenching’ moment she shared with her son just before he died.

Brenda Edwards shared her last moments with her son Jamal before he died (Credit: Cover Images)

Brenda Edwards son Jamal

A year after her son Jamal’s death, Loose Women star Brenda opened up about her son’s last moments before he passed away. Talking on the MTV show Faces, hosted by Ashley Cain, Brenda shared that she was with Jamal just moments before he died.

She admitted: “I was with Jamal when he passed, me and his sister and I can say he was so peaceful. But it was a gut-wrenching moment for me.”

Brenda then went on to reveal her frustration at the way in which his death had become public. The news of Jamal’s death spread almost immediately and Brenda claimed that she still struggles ‘to come to terms’ with how it was handled.

She confessed that she thinks people should’ve had respect and waited until she was ready to share the news.

Brenda added: “The one thing I didn’t like was the announcement of him passing was taken away from me. That was a disrespect I don’t think I’ll ever be able to come to terms with. I think people should have just had that respect for him and for me.”

Brenda Edwards struggles to come to terms with how the news of her son’s death was spread (Credit: ITV)

Brenda’s son died last year

Jamal helped launch the careers of some of the biggest names in the British music industry including Ed Sheeran. However on February 21, 2022, Jamal sadly passed away at the age of 31 due to a cardiac arrest.

In a heartbreaking statement, Brenda wrote: “It is with deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.”

She added: “Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

