Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career

The couple have been married since 1997

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife made a touching sacrifice to help his career.

The presenter, 61, is known for having roles in Coronation Street and Doctor Who as well as hosting his own shows, Breaking Dad, The Chase and Beat the Chasers.

But Bradley‘s wife Donna made a decision to help further his career and without it, he could be a different place today.

Bradley Walsh and wife Donna
Bradley’s wife Donna made a sacrifice early in his career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna’s sacrifice?

According to an interview in the Mirror back in 2006, Bradley admitted he may have never took his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street.

Read more: Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh leaves viewers all asking same thing

He told the publication at the time: “I wouldn’t swap missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

“It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street.”

Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh on The Chase
Bradley is host of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Despite the job meaning Bradley would have been away from home, Donna encouraged him to take it.

At the time, their son Barney was just nine.

Bradley added: “She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart.”

Donna and Bradley married in 1997 and their son is now 24.

Bradley and Barney are back on our screens for the fourth series of their hit ITV show, Breaking Dad.

Breaking Dad stars Bradley Walsh and his son Barney
Bradley with his son Barney (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s episode will see the father and son duo continue their European adventure in Poland.

The pair will enjoy a spot of sightseeing in Krakow first.

Read more: Bradley Walsh confesses to ‘cheating’ to get his job on The Chase

They will then put on wetsuits and head to a freezing cold lake to try out water blobbing.

The series has gained much praise from fans but they have just one complaint – it’s not long enough!

Viewers have demanded hour-long episodes for future series rather than the current 30 minutes.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad continues on ITV, tonight, at 8pm.

