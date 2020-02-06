Breaking Dad viewers' hearts melt as Barney Walsh fights back tears reading sweet birthday card from Bradley

ITV viewers had their hearts well and truly melted during the latest episode of Bradley Walsh's road trip show, Breaking Dad.
In last night's (February 5 2020) instalment, the presenter was strolling along a snowy riverside with Barney when he stopped and told his son to hold his gloves.
At that, he brought out a huge card and Barney exclaimed: "You didn't bring me a birthday card!? No you didn't."
"Happy birthday!" Bradley said.
"Am I really going to read this on camera, in front of everyone?" protested Barney, who had turned 22.
"Yeah, yeah!" Bradley insisted. "It's from me and your mum on your birthday."
Barney warned: "I'm probably going to cry and all sorts, I'm such a sop."
"Just read the card!" Bradley told him.
Barney gave in and opened the card, and as his eyes scanned the message inside he visibly struggled to keep his emotions in check.
Looking up at his old man with a tear in his eye, he mumbled simply: "Thanks, dad."
Reacting to the heartwarming scene on Twitter, one viewer said with crying and heart-eyes emojis: "Over the past few weeks I've been crushing on Barney Walsh and now watching him tear up over his birthday card, I have called hard for this man #BreakingDad."
Another tweeted, using a welling-up emoji: "Aww birthday card. What a relationship they have."
Just so heartwarming.
A third wrote: "I have SO enjoyed watching #breakingdad. Love the relationship that Bradley and Barney have. Just so heartwarming. I would love to spend a road trip with them!"
Someone else demanded: "What did the card say??? #breakingdad."
"Loving Brad and Barney on @ITV #breakingdad! What a fabulous relationship they have!" said another, adding in reference to a moment later in the episode: "Had a tear watching them sing Edelweiss."
Elsewhere in the episode, Barney treated his dad with a visit to the Von Trapp lodge, which is run by living ancestors of Maria von Trapp - the Austrian governess played by Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music.
In the closing scenes, the pair sat near a campfire with snow falling around them, and Barney got his guitar out for them to sing one of the film's most iconic songs, Edelweiss.
