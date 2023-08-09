Family of boy, five, diagnosed with ‘aggressive and fast-growing’ brain cancer issue ‘desperate’ plea for help

The family of a little boy diagnosed with an “aggressive and fast-growing” type of brain cancer have issued a “desperate” plea for help.

Gorgeous Taylan Kurtul, who is five, first showed signs that something wasn’t right back in May this year. Until then he was a “bright and happy little boy, loving life and with his whole future ahead of him”.

Writing on their GoFundMe page, his auntie Beckie added: “And then their lives changed forever.”

She is now raising money to help support Taylan and his parents, Laura and Toygun, amid fears they may lose their home or need to seek expensive private treatment for Taylan overseas.

Family of boy with brain cancer launch GoFundMe page

Beckie explained: “On Tuesday 30th May, Laura took Taylan to the GP after she noticed he was losing balance when walking or running and was complaining of a headache. The GP told them to go straight to the hospital for further tests.

“After a CT scan and an MRI scan and the longest few days of their life waiting for the results, the doctors confirmed the utterly devastating news that Taylan had a tumour on his brain. Without yet knowing if the tumour was benign or cancerous, an urgent operation was imperative to save his life and was scheduled for a few days later.”

She added: “Taylan endured a six-hour operation and the surgeons were able to remove the majority of the tumour but devastatingly, when Taylan came round it was evident he was suffering from Posterior Fossa Syndrome (PFS). This is a collection of side effects as a direct result from the surgery on the cerebellum – the back part of the brain. It has left Taylan with vision issues, a weakened one side of his body and perhaps the most upsetting symptom, he has lost his ability to speak.”

‘The news is still so raw’

Sadly for the family, the bad news didn’t stop there. Beckie continued: “Then came the diagnosis. The words of every parents’ nightmare. ‘Your son has brain cancer.’ High grade Medulloblastoma. Aggressive and fast growing. Utterly life shattering, the news is still so raw and it truly hasn’t sunk in. I doubt it ever will. It’s simply a living nightmare.”

She then added details of the treatment the little lad faces, including “nine months of intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy across various hospitals far from home”.

She added that it’s “so much for a little five year old to take”.

“Learning to sit, walk, drink and eat all over again is no easy feat. Physiotherapy will be ongoing. It is not known if or when his vision and his speech will fully return. To hear him say ‘Mummy’ and ‘Daddy’ again one day will be the greatest sound.”

‘Desperate’ for help

Beckie added that just 52 children a year are diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in the UK. She then issued a desperate plea on behalf of her sister’s family.

“We don’t know what the future holds and we are praying he responds well to the radiotherapy and chemotherapy. We want to be ready for any privately funded treatments here or abroad that Taylan may need to beat this. It’s a long road ahead for Taylan, Laura and Toygun and with this comes huge financial difficulties.

“Both Laura and Toygun will be with Taylan every step of the way. Understandably every ounce of their time and energy is focused on their beautiful boy and getting him well again. I desperately want them to keep their home and to alleviate the costs of travel, bills, accommodation, physiotherapy, possible amendments at home and anything else that should arise.”

She added: “I am reaching out to anyone who is able to make a donation to help support my sister and her beautiful family. The love and support from friends and family near and far will be what gets them through this.”

