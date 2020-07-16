Bradley Walsh reveals Breaking Dad is up for TV Choice Award

Presenter Bradley Walsh apologised to his fans on social media as he revealed some happy news about his road trip series, Breaking Dad.

The host of The Chase, 60, took to Instagram on Thursday (July 16) afternoon to let his followers know that Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad is up for a TV Choice Award.

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney's show, Breaking Dad, is up for a TV Choice Award (Credit: ITV)

Call for fans to vote

Bradders, who rarely uses social media, wrote in the caption of a video: "Hello Instas! I hope you are keeping safe and well. I just want to send lots of love to those of you on your own and maybe finding isolation tough.

"Please remember that you are loved! In other news, Breaking Dad has been shortlisted for a TV Choice award! Barnes has shown me how to do the link and stuff so please, please vote. Lots of love everyone, and stay safe, Bradders XXX."

In the video, Bradley beams into the camera as he apologises for not being on Instagram for so long.

Remember that you are loved!

"Long time no speak," he says. "I hope you're all safe and well, I really do. Apologies that I haven't been on Instagram for such a long while. It's just that... you know something, seriously, I keep forgetting, I think it's age.

Made the shortlist

"Breaking Dad has been nominated for a TV Choice Award, we've made the shortlist. And we've made the shortlist because I'm only five foot six.

"It would be great if you could vote... make us winners! God bless you all."

Brad and Barnes have so far travelled all over the US in Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad sees the veteran actor and presenter embark on epic journeys with his son, Barney.

Only recently, the programme was on our screens again for a special outing combining all the episodes from series one and two, plus some previously unseen footage of the duo on their adventures.

When it ended earlier this month, viewers all took to social media to beg ITV for a third series.

