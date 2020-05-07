Bradley Walsh made £8.5 million last year from his property and production companies

Bradley Walsh raked in £8.5 million last year from his production and property companies.

The Chase presenter enjoyed an increase of £2million in his earnings for last year, according to accounts filed for Wingit Productions, which he runs with wife Donna.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "Viewers love Bradley - so at contract time he can always negotiate a tasty new deal."

Bradley, 59, has hosted The Chase for the past 11 years and is enjoying huge success this year with the spin-off Beat The Chasers.

In his acting career, he most recently played Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who opposite Jodie Whittaker but reportedly quit because of the gruelling filming schedules.

Speaking of the how "tough" it is working on the show, Bradley has said: "We have great fun doing it. But you must sleep and look after yourself, because if you don't, you will come unstuck.

"This is 10 months of ramming speed. That's what it is. I'm in my 60th year. It's tough, hard, relentless. It really is. This ain't an easy gig."

He has also reportedly been cast as Pop Larkin in the remake of Darling Buds of May and the show - set in the 1950s - is set to be "revamped" to replace The Durrells.

An insider previously explained: "A revamped version of The ­Darling Buds Of May is just the kind of show ITV needs to keep its reputation for making family-friendly dramas.

"It brought people together around the TV almost three decades ago, and they're hoping it will provide the same shared experience once again."

Additionally, Bradley has enjoyed a successful music career and released two albums so far.

The star's fortune is believed to have come from his entertainment career and also his property portfolio and he currently lives in a five-bedroom mansion with a pool in Essex.

