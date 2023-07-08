Bradley Walsh on the one thing he’s banned from his life or it’s ‘game over’ for his health

Bradley Walsh once revealed the one thing he banned from his life – or, apparently, it’s “game over” for his health.

The 63-year-old telly legend has been a favourite amongst viewers since shooting to fame back in the late 1990s. And, since then, he’s amassed a loyal legion of fans who can’t wait to see what he’s up to next.

But with countless hit TV shows, a couple of snazzy awards and a few panto stints under his belt, it’s fair to say his schedule is rather hectic. And according to Bradley himself, in order for him to be in the best health possible, he has had to ban one thing from his life. But what was it?

Bradley Walsh gets rid of one thing for his health

The Hertfordshire-born telly icon spoke to TotalMK in 2014. In the interview, he spoke about his third season in panto. He also opened up about his busy lifestyle and revealed he has had to get rid of something.

When asked how he stays fit and healthy, The Chase star Bradley replied: “Eat properly and don’t go out drinking.” He added: “People say ‘It’s show business, you can have a drink,’ and you can’t.”

He went on: “Alcohol strips your body of Vitamin C and then it’s game over – colds, flu, everything. You have to try and stay as healthy as you can.”

Bradley on health battle

That hasn’t been the first time Bradley has publicly addressed his health. He previously spoke about his experience of blepharitis on This Morning.

Blepharitis is a condition that makes his eyes look swollen and red. It can also cause itchy eyelids, and flakes at the base of the eyelashes. Blepharitis may also lead to dry eyes, cysts and conjunctivitis – but it can be treated by washing of the eyelids every day.

However, Bradley said at the time of the interview that he manages his symptoms with medication. At the time, he shared: “People don’t realise I have seriously bad blepharitis.

“I have to take a pill a day for it or I really struggle. I am going to need my eyes operated on at some point to sort it out. So many times, people have commented on it. But they don’t realise. If I take the medication though, I’m fine.”

If I’m doing a job I’ll give it 100%, says Bradley

Bradley also previously opened up about his career and how he gives each job 100%.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in 2017, he said: “I don’t think I can plate-spin, I’ve turned loads of things down because I just can’t get the time to do it. I can’t devote the time and its preparation. If I’m doing a job I’ll give it 100% and that job gets my absolute focus and everything else goes to the side. Then that job is finished, I’ll concentrate on the next job.”

