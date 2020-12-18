Bradley Walsh has been accused of breaking coronavirus rules after he was pictured in the back of a taxi without wearing a face covering.

The Chase star Bradley, 60, apparently attended a “boozy bash”.

However, afterwards, he was snapped without a mask while inside a taxi.

Bradley Walsh caught without a mask inside taxi (Credit: ITV)

What happened with The Chase star Bradley Walsh?

Wearing a festive shirt and with a bottle of beer in his drink holder, he leaned forward to pull a face to the camera in photos obtained by The Sun.

In one hand he was holding his phone, and the other his glasses.

Rules for people using taxis include wearing face coverings.

And the government website says: “You will be breaking the law if you fail to do so and could be fined.

“A taxi driver or private hire vehicle operator will be entitled to refuse to accept you…

“…If you do not wear a face covering.”

Piers also broke the rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which other celeb broke COVID rules?

Bradley hasn’t been the only celeb to break the rules after a boozy night out recently.

Last week, GMB host Piers Morgan was pictured without a face covering after a night out in London with wife, Celia Walden.

Bang to rights, he took to Twitter to explain and apologise.

I’m guilty as charged. For a few seconds I was a Covidiot

“I’m guilty as charged. For a few seconds I was a Covidiot,” he said.

“I did breach COVID rules for a few seconds by forgetting to put my mask on before I got in the cab.”

Bradley hosts a reboot of Blankety Blank (Credit: BBC)

Where else can you see Brad on TV this Christmas?

Bradley will be all over our TV screens during this festive period.

Not only is he hosting Christmas episodes of The Chase, there’s also Beat the Chasers.

Over on the other side, Bradley is hosting a rebooted special of classic quiz show Blankety Blank on Christmas Day on BBC One.

He’s also set to appear in the New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who, also on BBC One.

That’s a lot of Brad.

