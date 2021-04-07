The Chase host Bradley Walsh had a health scare that saw him overhaul his lifestyle and drop the pounds.

After his 60th birthday last year, the beloved presenter and actor revealed doctors had warned him he was something of a ticking “time bomb” and urged him to lose weight.

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh received a warning from his cardiologist last year (Credit: ITV)

What did Bradley Walsh say about his health?

The quiz host told The Sun last summer: “I was a time bomb. I was quite lucky in regards to the calcium test but my doctor said I produce too much cholesterol. It’s a silent killer.”

Bradley’s own father died at the age of 59 from heart disease. And he’s inherited high cholesterol from his mum.

Read more: Who did Bradley Walsh play in Coronation Street? What happened to Danny Baldwin?

Speaking further, the former Coronation Street actor said he knew he was going to be “bang in trouble” if he didn’t change his lifestyle and get fit.

He told the newspaper: “I thought, ‘Oh crikey, I’m gonna be bang in trouble here if I don’t lose the weight and start dealing with this’.”

The telly favourite had to overhaul his lifestyle (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host’s weight loss

After the advice from his doctor, Brad started taking things seriously – and managed to lose 10lbs with the help of his fitness fanatic neighbour, former TOWIE star Mark Wright.

“I decided to get consciously stuck in,” Brad said. “So, touch wood, I will be okay.”

I thought, ‘Oh crikey, I’m gonna be bang in trouble here if I don’t lose the weight’.

Before adopting a healthier lifestyle, Brad was shocked to find he was the heaviest he had ever been, at 14st 9lbs. However, with some hard work, by mid summer last year he had dropped an impressive 10lbs.

Part of that included giving up carbs and also packing in alcohol completely.

In the run up to his 60th birthday, he was very aware he was the age his father Daniel was when he died.

Bradley’s own dad died at the age of 59 from heart disease (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Reaching 60 a special ‘milestone’ for Bradley Walsh

Brad told The Sun he always “had it in the back of [his] mind” that he wanted to get past his dad’s age, which meant reaching 60 was a “bit of milestone”.

The TV host explained that he was 33 when his dad died, and he had just done the Royal Variety Show performance that helped launch his TV career.

Read more: Who is Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna Derby and how many children do they have?

Daniel died two weeks after that and never saw his son’s performance.

Knowing the condition is hereditary, Brad said, it’s “a concern”. He has regular tests, going for a full medical every two years at a cardiac clinic.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.