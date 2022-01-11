Boyzone star Keith Duffy pays heartbreaking tribute following tragic family loss

Keith Duffy has been left “heartbroken” following the death of his beloved dad Sean.

The Boyzone singer, 47, announced his passing in an emotional tribute on social media yesterday (January 10).

Alongside a series of touching photographs, Keith penned a heartfelt tribute as he described his dad as a “courageous and brave warrior”.

Keith Duffy pays tribute to late dad

The post included photos of Keith and Sean alongside the star’s 25-year-old son Jay.

Sean passed away on January 8 with his wife, Pat, and three sons, including Keith.

Keith penned his tribute alongside son Jay.

The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known

The father and son wrote: “Séan Duffy 1945 – 2022.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are to announce the passing of our father/grandfather Séan.

“The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known and probably will ever know. We already miss him so much. Keith&Jay.”

Keith’s pals send their condolences

Keith’s celebrity friends rushed to support the star following his loss.

Brian McFadden wrote: “What a fighter! What a man!”

Love Island’s Maura Higgins said: “So so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you & your family and sending you all the love and strength.”

Ronan Keating posted: “Sending all our love.”

Meanwhile, fans also shared their condolences in the comments. One said: “So sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

A second added: “My deepest sympathy and condolences for you and your family.”

The Irish musician previously opened up about his dad’s health back in May 2020.

At the time, he told The Sun: “My dad is not well at the moment so he is having to mind himself but even though he’s not well, my dad would still get up and go to work.

“Before the pandemic he was stuck at home for a few weeks and with the extra weeks of the pandemic he is starting to go stir crazy.”

Keith continued: “I think he is looking forward to getting out of the house and go for a walk, you know. He has been telling me for years he is 69 so I don’t think he’s telling me the truth any more. He’s definitely past 70.”

