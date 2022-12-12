Boy George reveals remark he made to Zara Tindall after I’m A Celeb exit: ‘This is usually an insult from me’

Boy George has revealed a comment he made to Zara Tindall which he said is “usually an insult” coming from him.

The I’m A Celebrity star met Princess Anne‘s daughter Zara when she was in Australia supporting her husband Mike Tindall on the show.

George left the jungle before Mike, meaning he had time to get to know Zara.

Boy George revealed the comment he made to Zara Tindall after his I’m A Celeb exit (Credit: ITV)

Boy George and Zara Tindall

Speaking to The Sun, 80s icon George revealed the comment he made to Zara as they met for the first time.

He said: “After we came out I met [Mike’s] wife Zara, who was absolutely gorgeous, and I told her, ‘This is usually an insult coming from me, but for you it’s not — you’re very normal.’ She laughed, she understood what I meant.”

Speaking about Mike in the jungle, George added: “Different people took different times to break. For Mike Tindall it took a few days and he never really broke but he lightened up a lot and started rapping.

Zara Tindall supported her husband Mike in the Aussie jungle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I wanted him to win because he was the most surprising person — his open-mindedness and warmth — but I kept saying, ‘There’s more to him than we see.'”

Boy George has opened up about his jungle stint in a variety of interviews since his exit.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine recently, George spoke about controversial campmate Matt Hancock.

When Matt entered the jungle, many viewers didn’t seem impressed and thousands complained to TV watchdog Ofcom.

Boy George was in the jungle with Mike Tindall (Credit: ITV)

Boy George and Matt Hancock

Some of the I’m A Celebrity campmates appeared unimpressed too, with George grilling Matt at one point.

However, as the series went on, it seems both the campmates and viewers started warming to Matt.

He finished in third place.

Speaking on Lorraine, George said of Matt: “Once I said what I’d said to Matt there wasn’t any point in picking on him and carrying it on because it’s not my job and I didn’t want it to ruin my experience of the jungle.”

George added: “He had this abrupt manner which rattled everyone. He wouldn’t say please, he wouldn’t say thank you.

“But equally if you say it to him, he would say sorry and take it on board. He isn’t a dislikable human being.”

He also spoke about viewers accusing him of ‘bullying’ Matt.

George said: “I was quite surprised when I came out and they said that I bullied Matt because I knew for a fact he would never come out and say I’d bullied him.

“It was the opposite of what I did.”

