Matt Hancock and Boy George in I'm A Celebrity split image
News

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George issues warning over Matt Hancock

The pair had a fraught relationship on I'm A Celeb

By Entertainment Daily

Boy George has issued a warning about Matt Hancock following their time on I’m A Celebrity.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship during their time in the jungle, with George opening up more about Matt’s motives.

Former health secretary and MP Matt was a controversial late addition to the show.

When he entered the jungle, he claimed the show would be a way to communicate with voters in an “honest and unfiltered” way.

Matt Hancock and Boy George talk in the jungle
Matt and George had a heated exchange on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

But 80s icon George thinks he had a different reason for going on the hit ITV competition.

Boy George on Matt Hancock’s motive

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he said: “Don’t believe anything he says about why he did it. He did it because he wants to kick up his heels and have a good time.

“We all know that politicians are real people. We also know everyone wants to be a rock star, everybody. Especially politicians. So it’s impossible to believe some people’s reasons for doing something.

“Ultimately, they are doing it for a bigger profile, a bit more attention, hopefully showing people a different side.”

Boy George during interview after leaving the jungle
Boy George was critical of Matt (Credit: ITV)

To the surprise of many, Matt finished third on this year’s series, and despite initial tension between campmates, seemed to win most of them over.

He recently shocked fans by posting a photo on Instagram with Boy George and Seann Walsh.

In the photo, they can all be seen smiling while sitting at a table together.

Matt wrote: “Hilarious evening watching @seannwalsh’s brilliant show ‘Seann Walsh Is Dead. Happy Now?’ Funny who you bump into! @boygeorgeofficial.”

Boy George: Matt isn’t ‘dislikable’

George recently admitted that Matt isn’t a “dislikable human being”.

Speaking to Lorraine recently, former Culture Club singer George said he “wasn’t prepared” for Matt to enter the jungle.

He told her: “I wasn’t prepared for it, I don’t like surprises. It brought back a lot of painful stuff for me.”

But he did admit that once he confronted Matt, he didn’t feel like he needed to carry it on.

“Once I said what I’d said to Matt there wasn’t any point in picking on him and carrying it on because it’s not my job and I didn’t want it to ruin my experience of the jungle,” he said.

Matt Hancock smiling during I'm A Celebrity exit interview
George recently admitted Matt isn’t “dislikable” (Credit: ITV)

But he did admit that sometimes Matt had an “abrupt manner”. The trait did seem to wind some campmates up, meaning Matt had run ins with several other campmates, including Sue Cleaver.

George said: “He had this abrupt manner which rattled everyone. He wouldn’t say please, he wouldn’t say thank you.

“But equally if you say it to him, he would say sorry and take it on board. He isn’t a dislikable human being.”

Did Matt Hancock feel bullied?

Matt later responded to claims he was “bullied” on the show.

Speaking to the Mail Online, he said: “I didn’t feel bullied in the jungle.

“I felt people asked the questions respectfully. They challenged me directly and I respect that.

“It was a lot more collegiate than it looked on TV.”

YouTube video player

Did you like Matt on I’m A Celeb? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Boy George I'm A Celebrity... Matt Hancock

Trending Articles

Eamonn Holmes looks down on Loose Women
Eamonn Holmes fans rally around him as he reaches out amid ‘suffering’
Meghan Markle cries, her dad Thomas Markle looks to camera
Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle breaks silence on Netflix claims as he issues plea
Ruth Madoc inset and Paul O'Grady chatting
Ruth Madoc death: Paul O’Grady reacts to ‘lousy’ news as he shares his grief
Hairy Bikers Dave and Si on Saturday Kitchen
Hairy Biker Dave Myers makes TV return amid heartbreaking Christmas confession
Janette Manrara on Strictly It Takes Two and Aljaz on This Morning
Janette Manrara makes admission about Strictly’s impact on marriage with Aljaz: ‘It takes over your life’
Meghan and Harry speaking in Netflix documentary
BBC issues statement on ‘excessive’ Meghan and Harry coverage following complaints