Boy George has issued a warning about Matt Hancock following their time on I’m A Celebrity.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship during their time in the jungle, with George opening up more about Matt’s motives.

Former health secretary and MP Matt was a controversial late addition to the show.

When he entered the jungle, he claimed the show would be a way to communicate with voters in an “honest and unfiltered” way.

Matt and George had a heated exchange on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

But 80s icon George thinks he had a different reason for going on the hit ITV competition.

Boy George on Matt Hancock’s motive

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he said: “Don’t believe anything he says about why he did it. He did it because he wants to kick up his heels and have a good time.

“We all know that politicians are real people. We also know everyone wants to be a rock star, everybody. Especially politicians. So it’s impossible to believe some people’s reasons for doing something.

“Ultimately, they are doing it for a bigger profile, a bit more attention, hopefully showing people a different side.”

Boy George was critical of Matt (Credit: ITV)

To the surprise of many, Matt finished third on this year’s series, and despite initial tension between campmates, seemed to win most of them over.

He recently shocked fans by posting a photo on Instagram with Boy George and Seann Walsh.

In the photo, they can all be seen smiling while sitting at a table together.

Matt wrote: “Hilarious evening watching @seannwalsh’s brilliant show ‘Seann Walsh Is Dead. Happy Now?’ Funny who you bump into! @boygeorgeofficial.”

Boy George: Matt isn’t ‘dislikable’

George recently admitted that Matt isn’t a “dislikable human being”.

Speaking to Lorraine recently, former Culture Club singer George said he “wasn’t prepared” for Matt to enter the jungle.

He told her: “I wasn’t prepared for it, I don’t like surprises. It brought back a lot of painful stuff for me.”

But he did admit that once he confronted Matt, he didn’t feel like he needed to carry it on.

“Once I said what I’d said to Matt there wasn’t any point in picking on him and carrying it on because it’s not my job and I didn’t want it to ruin my experience of the jungle,” he said.

George recently admitted Matt isn’t “dislikable” (Credit: ITV)

But he did admit that sometimes Matt had an “abrupt manner”. The trait did seem to wind some campmates up, meaning Matt had run ins with several other campmates, including Sue Cleaver.

George said: “He had this abrupt manner which rattled everyone. He wouldn’t say please, he wouldn’t say thank you.

“But equally if you say it to him, he would say sorry and take it on board. He isn’t a dislikable human being.”

Did Matt Hancock feel bullied?

Matt later responded to claims he was “bullied” on the show.

Speaking to the Mail Online, he said: “I didn’t feel bullied in the jungle.

“I felt people asked the questions respectfully. They challenged me directly and I respect that.

“It was a lot more collegiate than it looked on TV.”

