After a little boy died from the effects of mould in his home, what signs of illness should you look out for in your children?

Little Awaab Ishak tragically died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition – just a week after his second birthday.

Earlier this week, an inquest found that Awaab had “died as a result of a severe respiratory condition”. This was “caused due to prolonged exposure to mould in his home environment”.

So what happened? And what are the signs of the respiratory condition that Awaab suffered from?

Boy died from mould in his home

Awaab died due to black mould in his home that was “unfit for human habitation”, an inquest found.

He lived in a one-bedroom flat with his parents Aisha Aminin and Faisal Abdullah.

They had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the mould, an inquest was told.

Following six days of evidence at Rochdale Coroners’ Court, it was concluded that he “died as a result of a severe respiratory condition caused due to prolonged exposure to mould in his home environment”.

In a statement after the hearing, the family said they “pleaded” to RBH about the conditions they were living in.

“We cannot tell you how many health professionals we’ve cried in front of and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing staff we have pleaded to, expressing concern for the conditions ourselves and Awaab have been living in.

I’m sure I am not alone in asking how does this happen?

“We shouted out as loudly as we could, but despite making all of those efforts, every night we would be coming back to the same problem.”

Coroner Joanne Kearsley said the toddler’s death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector and the government called the circumstances in which Awaad died “unacceptable”.

Ms Kearsley told the court: “I’m sure I am not alone in asking how does this happen? How in the UK does a two-year-old child die from exposure to mould in his home?

“The evidence from this inquest quite clearly showed that this issue is not simply a Rochdale problem. Nor is damp and mould simply a social housing problem.”

The family said they were left feeling “absolutely worthless” by RBH and alleged they were treated that way because they are not from the UK.

What happened to tragic Awaad?

Awaab was taken to Rochdale Urgent Care Centre on December 19 with shortness of breath. From there he was transferred to Royal Oldham Hospital before being discharged.

The coroner said the family should have been told to call an ambulance or take him directly to Royal Oldham Hospital if he had further difficulties.

Awaab deteriorated the next day and his parents were advised to take him back to the Rochdale Urgent Care Centre.

He went into respiratory arrest and then cardiac arrest while being transferred to Oldham, the inquest heard.

He died after arriving at Oldham.

It was reported that he died with a medical cause of acute airway oedema with severe granulomatous tracheobronchitis, due to environmental mould exposure.

What causes mould and damp?

Mould and damp are caused by excess moisture in the home.

The key to preventing it from forming to to keep air moisture to a minimum.

Dehumidifiers can help to remove moisture from the air.

But if it becomes a real problem professionals may have to be called in to remove it.

Condensation can lead to mould forming in the home (Credit: Unsplash)

Symptoms to look out for

People living with damp and mould in their homes are more likely to suffer from health issues such as respiratory illnesses, infections, allergies or asthma.

Damp and mould can also affect the immune system.

Those most at risk are old people, children and babies.

People with respiratory illnesses, some skin problems and those with a weakened immune system are also more vulnerable.

Mould can emit spores, cells, fragments and “volatile organic compounds” into the air.

Inhaling or touching these spores can cause an allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash.

Moulds can also trigger asthma attacks.

There is also evidence to suggest mould exposure can lead to rare conditions including hypersensitivity pneumonitis, allergic alveolitis, chronic rhinosinusitis and allergic fungal sinusitis.

