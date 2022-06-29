Donations to bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James‘ JustGiving fund have soared overnight.

Tens of thousands of pounds have been donated to the cause following the sad news that the mum of two had died at the age of 40.

Dame Deborah’s family announced her death last night (June 28) on social media.

Bowel Babe donations soar in Deborah James’ memory

Donations soared overnight, with the total raised fast approaching £7 million this morning.

“Rest in peace and out of pain,” said one sporting, donating £10.

Fly high, shine bright.

Another donated and said: “There are not enough words that can be said about such an inspirational lady, so loved and sadly missed by the nation.

“God bless and keep her safe in your arms. Sincere condolences to her family.”

“Fly high, shine bright,” said another digging deep.

JustGiving statement after Deborah James dies after bowel cancer battle

Deborah’s JustGiving page was updated last night in the wake of Deborah’s death.

A statement read: “We are devastated by the death of Dame Deborah James and our thoughts are with everyone affected by her loss.

“Deborah was an inspiration to us all and her incredible work to raise awareness of cancer touched so many lives.”

It added: “We will continue her legacy and support the causes Deborah was passionate about so that many more people benefit from new treatments and have more precious time with their loved ones.

“Thank you for your incredible generosity and for playing a part in Deborah’s legacy.”

Death of Deborah James announced on Instagram

Announcing her death last night, Deborah’s family posted an image of the cancer campaigner dancing in the sunset.

The caption read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy.

“Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

