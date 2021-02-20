Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap has been “revealed” ahead of his announcement on Monday (February 22).

The Prime Minister has been working on the country’s exit out of lockdown for some time, with schools set to become the first thing to reopen on March 8.

After that, it’s thought that outdoor mixing between two households – of any size – could be allowed in time for Easter.

The news will come as music to the ears of many who have been separated from their families since before Christmas.

What will reopen when under Boris’s lockdown roadmap?

It’s been widely publicised that schools will be the first thing to reopen on March 8.

Today (February 20), it’s been claimed that families and friends will soon be able to meet up outside – in a park or maybe a private garden.

It’s said that two households will be able to come together outdoors by Good Friday, which falls on April 2.

A senior Government source said the decision to allow families to meet from Easter onwards came “as a recognition of how tough these last few weeks and months have been”.

It’s also thought there are talks to reintroduce the rule of six in time for Easter.

It’s recognition of how tough these last few weeks and months have been.

This would mean half a dozen people from different households could meet up outside in time for the bank holiday weekend.

Decisions about the reopening of pubs and restaurants is said to be “fluid”.

The PM is continuing to study data this weekend, it’s claimed.

What else do we know about the reopening?

The beauty industry apparently has “some time to go” until it can reopen.

This means that anyone wanting a haircut or their nails done won’t be in line for any pampering any time soon.

Because it’s a close-contact industry, it could be late April until they are allowed to reopen.

When will things be back to normal?

At the end of March the lockdown laws expire.

This means non-essential shops could reopen, stay-at-home messages are expected to be lifted and care home visits can resume.

Indoor pub service could resume in May, as long as the rule of six is in force.

Overnight stays and indoor mixing between households should be allowed by June.

Things will return “broadly to normal” by July, if all goes to plan.

