Boris Johnson's pregnant sister-in-law also has coronavirus

Boris Johnson's Brazilian sister-in-law Gabriela Maia has confirmed she has coronavirus.

Gabriela, who is married to Boris's entrepreneur half-brother Max, is also pregnant.

She said she is "still recovering from the virus, with some respiratory difficulties."

Boris tests positive

Prime Minister Boris confirmed yesterday he has tested positive for coronavirus. He said he is experiencing mild symptoms, and has gone into self-isolation.

His pregnant fiancé Carrie Symonds is isolating away from him.

Meanwhile, Gabriela posted a picture of the scan of her baby on Instagram.

As well as confirming the pregnancy, she wrote of her emotions since discovering the news amid the pandemic.

"It has been a real journey," she said. "Many fears, many questions... but a lot of love and support from so many... from all around the world!"

"Especially from my family so far away in Brazil."

A difficult journey

Gabriela continued: "While I am still recovering from the virus with some respiratory difficulties, I am ok now and I just feel so lucky to be alive and I pray that my baby is safe!"

Risk to pregnant women

Pregnant women are one of the groups identified as being at risk from COVID-19.

Gabriela also had a message for people who are not yet practicing social distancing.

"Please, please practice social distancing!" she wrote. "Stay safe and protect others, especially the vulnerable ones! They really need us.

Gabriela, who married Max in February last year, said that "we are all in this together."

She highlighted the work of the "real heroes" including NHS doctors and nurses who are fighting the battle against coronavirus.

