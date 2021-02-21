More details of Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement have been revealed this morning (February 21).

He is expected to reveal a four or five-step plan that will ease the country back into normal life.

The PM has repeatedly said that any easing of lockdown will be based on “data not dates”.

However, he is expected to outline his plan in tomorrow’s press conference.

What do we know about the lockdown announcement?

It’s been revealed that the PM will make a televised address to the nation at 7pm tomorrow (February 22).

However, the news will be out a few hours before that, it seems.

Boris will address MPs in the House of Commons at 3.30pm on Monday.

During that speech, he will talk ministers through the steps he will outline to the public tomorrow night.

There will be four steps, possibly five, each with dates and details about what businesses can reopen and which activities will be allowed.

You’ll be able to watch his speech to Parliament on the news channels.

What is Boris Johnson expected to say?

Boris has already said that he will be reopening schools on March 8.

He wants all children to return at once.

However, it’s now thought he may opt for a staggered approach after backlash from teaching unions.

After that, it’s expected that Brits will soon be able to socialise with friends and family from one different household – with no limit on numbers.

These meet ups are expected to be allowed by Easter and must take place outside.

This will be followed by an end to restrictions on family interaction, it’s been claimed.

And this could mean that grandparents are able to hug their grandchildren once more.

Care home residents will also be able to hold hands with their loved ones once again.

What will happen to shops, restaurants and pubs?

Should the infection rate remain stable, non-essential retailers will be able to open later in April.

This could be followed by pubs and restaurants being able to serve customers outside.

However, it’s thought the hospitality industry won’t fully reopen until May.

The rule of six and social distancing is expected to remain in place over the summer.

