lockdown announcement
News

Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement: ‘Four or five steps’ to ease restrictions revealed 7pm Monday

He'll tell ministers of his plans in the afternoon

By Nancy Brown

More details of Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement have been revealed this morning (February 21).

He is expected to reveal a four or five-step plan that will ease the country back into normal life.

The PM has repeatedly said that any easing of lockdown will be based on “data not dates”.

However, he is expected to outline his plan in tomorrow’s press conference.

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee schools will be open by the summer
Boris Johnson will address the nation tomorrow night (Credit: YouTube)

What do we know about the lockdown announcement?

It’s been revealed that the PM will make a televised address to the nation at 7pm tomorrow (February 22).

However, the news will be out a few hours before that, it seems.

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘optimistic’ about relaxing rules around pubs and restaurants 

Boris will address MPs in the House of Commons at 3.30pm on Monday.

During that speech, he will talk ministers through the steps he will outline to the public tomorrow night.

There will be four steps, possibly five, each with dates and details about what businesses can reopen and which activities will be allowed.

You’ll be able to watch his speech to Parliament on the news channels.

A government source told The Sun: “There will be four steps, possibly five, each with dates and details about what businesses can reopen and which activities will be allowed.”

Boris Johnson refused to say when schools would be open again after lockdown
Schools are set to reopen on March 8 (Credit: Pexels)

What is Boris Johnson expected to say?

Boris has already said that he will be reopening schools on March 8.

He wants all children to return at once.

However, it’s now thought he may opt for a staggered approach after backlash from teaching unions.

Read more: Working from home set to continue for ‘foreseeable future’

After that, it’s expected that Brits will soon be able to socialise with friends and family from one different household – with no limit on numbers.

These meet ups are expected to be allowed by Easter and must take place outside.

This will be followed by an end to restrictions on family interaction, it’s been claimed.

And this could mean that grandparents are able to hug their grandchildren once more.

Care home residents will also be able to hold hands with their loved ones once again.

Pubs
Pubs won’t fully reopen till May, it’s been claimed (Credit: Pexels)

What will happen to shops, restaurants and pubs?

Should the infection rate remain stable, non-essential retailers will be able to open later in April.

This could be followed by pubs and restaurants being able to serve customers outside.

However, it’s thought the hospitality industry won’t fully reopen until May.

The rule of six and social distancing is expected to remain in place over the summer.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Naga Munchetty annoyed viewers when she appeared on Saturday Kitchen
Saturday Kitchen viewers call Naga Munchetty ‘annoying’ as she causes chaos live on-air
prince Philip in hospital
Prince Philip latest: Piers Morgan hits back at Prince Charles’ critics as he visits ‘seriously ill’ father in hospital
Stephen mulhern gold shorts
Saturday Night Takeaway fans ‘scarred for life’ over Stephen Mulhern’s gold shorts
Fans supported Naga Munchetty after her Saturday Kitchen appearance
Naga Munchetty on Saturday Kitchen: Fans rally round and tell BBC Breakfast star to ‘ignore the haters’
Chris Eubank on Piers Morgan's Life Stories got emotional
Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Chris Eubank episode leaves viewers in tears
Ant and Dec saturday night takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec reveal biggest TV regret