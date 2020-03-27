How Boris Johnson's coronavirus news will affect pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson confirmed he has coronavirus today (March 27).

The Prime Minister, who is soon expecting his first child with Carrie Symonds, is now self-isolating.

He said: "I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus that's to say a temperature and persistent cough.

"I've taken a test that has come out positive so I am working form home and self-isolating."

However, while this is worrying news for Boris, what does this mean for first-time mum Carrie?

Carrie Symonds is expecting her first child with Boris Johnson (Credit: Splash News)

How will Carrie Symonds be affected?

Pregnant women are at an increased risk of severe illness from coronavirus so Carrie will be advised to avoid contact with Boris.

As Carrie is considered vulnerable, she will be urged to move out of their home and stay with friends or family.

These instructions should be observed while he self-isolates for seven days.

If this isn't a realistic option for the couple, Carrie will need to stay away from Boris as much as possible.

According to Public Health England, people living in the same household with coronavirus are likely to infect each other.

That's if they haven't infected each other already.

Due to this possibility, Carrie will need to self-isolate too, whether at 10 Downing Street or elsewhere, for 14 days.

Carrie will need to keep her distance from Boris after his coronavirus diagnosis (Credit: Shutterstock)

How does coronavirus affect pregnant women?

Pregnant women are not more likely to develop coronavirus than others.

However, there is evidence to suggest that pregnancy can impact how the immune system fights off viral infections.

This is why the government has placed pregnant women in the vulnerable group as precautionary measure.

If you are pregnant and have an underlying health condition, it is possible that you could develop more severe symptoms.

There is no evidence to suggest that pregnant women are more at risk of miscarriage.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Can coronavirus harm unborn babies?

Presently, there is no evidence to suggest that coronavirus can be passed from a pregnant mother to her unborn child.

With that in mind, scientists do not believe coronavirus is likely to harm unborn children.

It is also considered unlikely to cause any abnormalities.

There have been confirmed COVID-19 cases in newborns.

However, doctors do not know how the infants contracted the virus.

