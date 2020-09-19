Boris Johnson ‘worried about money despite £150,000 salary’

Boris Johnson is worrying about money after his salary shrank to £150,000, according to reports.

Friends of the Prime Minister are reported to have claimed he has found his day job’s pay a struggle.

That’s because he is said to be supporting four of his children through university.

And that’s before considering his latest child Wilfred, who he shares with Carrie Symonds.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds became parents to Wilfred earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, the ‘moody’ and ‘miserable’ politician apparently also ‘detests’ his role due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite the pressures of his position, it seems the PM’s mind is also on his domestic situation.

They’re worried about being able to afford a nanny.

One broadsheet reports he has been left in a position where he worries about being able to afford a nanny for Wilfred.

And it seems he also has to endure being without a housekeeper day-to-day – and pay for his own food.

PM reported to be feeling financial pressure (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Friends of Boris Johnson think he is “badly served”

It is believed the PM’s Daily Telegraph column paid him £275,000 a year before he gave it up.

Other money-spinning gigs such as speaking engagements have also been sidelined due to his being PM.

It is also thought his flat at Number 11 Downing Street is taxed as a benefit in kind. And should he or Carrie wish to host friends at the Prime Minister’s official country retreat, they also have to pay for such social activities out of their own pocket.

An unnamed friend is reported to have told The Times that the PM is “badly served”.

They complained: “He doesn’t have a housekeeper – he has a single cleaner and they’re worried about being able to afford a nanny.

“He’s stuck in the flat and Downing Street is not a nice place to live. It’s not like the Élysée or the White House where you can get away from it all because they’re so big.”

‘Downing Street is not a nice place to live’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Away from his concerns about his own pay packet, the PM has warned there is “no alternative” but to impose a second lockdown.

It is reported he is considering ‘intensifying’ coronavirus measures as early as next Tuesday (September 22).

He said last night: “We’re looking very carefully at the spread of the pandemic as it evolves over the last few days. There’s no question, as I’ve said for several weeks now, that we could expect and are now seeing a second wave coming in.

“We are seeing it in France, in Spain, across Europe. It has been absolutely, I’m afraid, inevitable we were going to see it in this country.”

