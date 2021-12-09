Boris Johnson baby
News

Boris Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carrie Symonds as they announce gender

The couple are already parents to son Wilfred

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Boris Johnson has welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Carrie Symonds.

The couple, who shared their pregnancy news in July, announced the arrival of their new addition today (December 9).

Boris, 57, and Carrie, 33, are already parents to son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April of last year.

Boris ohnson baby
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have welcomed their second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Boris Johnson warns COVID restrictions ‘could be put in place swiftly’

Boris Johnson welcomes baby daughter

The Prime Minister announced the news in a statement.

A statement released today said: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Both mother and daughter are doing very well

Carrie previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage as she announced her second pregnancy.

Back in July, she shared: “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

Boris Johnson baby: Carrie Symonds
Carrie previously lost a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: How many children does Boris Johnson have?

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021.

The Prime Minister reportedly has seven children, however, he has not officially confirmed the exact number.

Downing Street Christmas party scandal

Boris and Carrie’s new baby comes amid reports that the PM and other members of government held a Christmas party last year, despite the rest of the country being in lockdown at the time.

A video has since been leaked of senior officials joking and laughing about the party.

Yesterday, the PM said: “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken.”

