Boris Johnson has come under fire for putting Sir David Attenborough “at risk” during the COP26 summit.

The Prime Minister joined world leaders for the two-week event in Glasgow yesterday (November 1).

Sir David also attended the summit, where he gave an impassioned speech about the importance of tackling climate change.

Boris Johnson has come under fire for a picture alongside Sir David Attenborough (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During his speech, the documentary maker urged world leaders to address the current environmental problems.

In his eight-minute speech, Sir David said: “If working apart we are a force powerful to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it.

“In my lifetime I’ve witnessed a terrible decline. In yours, you could and should witness a wonderful recovery.”

However, it was a picture of Sir David and the Prime Minister that caught the attention of fans.

Following the event, a photo of Johnson sitting next to the 95-year-old emerged online.

Sir David Attenborough made a speech at COP26 summit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boris Johnson and David Attenborough at COP26

It showed Sir David wearing a face covering, while Johnson sat maskless with his eyes closed.

The photo managed to cause a stir online.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “National disgrace @BorisJohnson indifferent to health of 95 yr old national treasure @AttenboroughSir. Wear a mask It’s NOT hard. Show some respect!”

National disgrace!

Another added: “When you’re sitting next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough and you *still* can’t be [bleeped] to wear a mask. Or even stay awake. #COP26.”

A third wrote: “The more I think about this, the more disgusted I am. He was in intensive care himself with Covid. And still – STILL – this degree of spectacular selfishness.”

A fourth commented: “How disappointing that when you look at #COP26 all you see is pictures of @BorisJohnson not wearing a mask and taking a nap(!) next to David Attenborough.”

A fifth tweeted: “How about you wear a mask when sleeping next to David Attenborough in future? The man is a national treasure. As opposed to you, a national disgrace.”

Another shared: “@BorisJohnson The sheer disrespect and disregard you show towards Sir David Attenborough is indicative of how you feel about the public and other vulnerable people. Shame on you #WearAMask.”

However, others appeared to defend the PM.

They wrote: “Of course, we can all do better, we never get tired and we’re all perfect, aren’t we? Time we got our self-righteous backsides away from the school gate gossip.”

A second added: “Boris Johnson has had Covid, double vaccinated and probably booster vaccinated too. What threat does he pose? Honestly, I need one of you experts to tell me.”

In addition, the Prime Ministers spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has abided by the COVID-19 guidance at COP26 throughout. Attendees and delegates are not required to wear a face mask when they are seated as per the COP26 guidance.”

