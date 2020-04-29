Boris Johnson 'to take paternity leave later in the year' after welcoming son

Boris Johnson will reportedly take his paternity leave later this year after welcoming a son with his fiancée Carrie Symonds.

The Prime Minster and Carrie announced the birth of their first child together today (April 29).

The couple confirmed they are now parents to a "healthy baby boy", who was born in a London hospital earlier this morning.

Boris Johnson will reportedly take his paternity leave later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Mr Johnson may delay his paternity leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Boris Johnson take paternity leave?

According to the Evening Standard, he wants to keep a "firm grip" on important decisions about the UK lockdown.

Downing Street confirmed to Metro that no plan has been outlined to them yet.

However, a formal announcement will be made soon on the issue.

Boris previously said he would be taking the time off when asked during a news conference in March.

Boris previously said he would be taking the time off (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, he said: "Almost certainly, yes."

However, as the UK continues to battle the deadly bug, it's unclear if the Prime Minister is still considering paternity leave right now.

Boris and Carrie's baby news

A statement from the couple's spokesman said they welcomed a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning".

Carrie Symonds gave birth to their son earlier today (April 29) (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their spokesman added that "both mother and baby are doing very well".

Boris has recently returned to work after battling coronavirus in hospital.

After being admitted to hospital, he was later moved to intensive care after his condition worsened.

He left hospital on April 12.

Carrie's coronavirus symptoms

Meanwhile, Carrie revealed she had also experienced symptoms.

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

She said on Twitter earlier this month: "I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus.

"Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying."

