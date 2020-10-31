Boris Johnson is poised to order a new month-long national lockdown that will start next Wednesday (November 4), new reports claim.

Pubs and restaurants across England face being closed for four weeks after scientists handed the PM “grim” new research.

It’s thought that Boris will make an announcement to the nation on Monday (November 2).

New measures could then come into force as soon as Wednesday.

It appears Boris Johnson has a tough decision on his hands (Credit: Splash News)

What would close under a second lockdown?

It’s reported the new lockdown measures would see all but essential shops and schools closing once more.

They would be closed until at least December 1.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek has said his first word in seven months

The news comes as scientists presented the PM with data about the second wave.

It’s thought the virus could peak just before Christmas, with a “massive spike” on Christmas Eve.

I think it’s inevitable. And given that it’s inevitable, I think the sooner you do it the quicker it’s over and the more lives you save.

The Sun claims the documents also show that the NHS is expected to be overwhelmed if the country doesn’t go into another full lockdown soon.

However, there is ongoing debate between MPs over whether to impose national measures or “toughen up” local restrictions.

Either way, it’s thought the PM is keen to avoid using the term lockdown.

The PM is expected to address the nation this coming Monday (Credit: Splash News)

What is Boris considering?

One option being muted includes adding a new level to the government’s tiered system.

It would be called Tier 3 Plus.

However, it’s said some insiders would prefer a “blanket” approach.

And they expect Boris to announce new nationwide measures.

Read more: Katie Price insists she doesn’t lead a ‘lavish’ lifestyle as she holidays in the Maldives

It comes after Professor Christina Pagel from SAGE commented that she thought a second national lockdown was “inevitable”.

She said: “I think it’s inevitable. And given that it’s inevitable, I think the sooner you do it the quicker it’s over and the more lives you save.”

He is said to be reluctant to introduce a lockdown, instead preferring to up local restrictions (Credit: Splash News)

The R rate is dropping

However, there are conflicting reports that the R rate across the country is currently dropping.

SAGE had previously said a four-week lockdown was the only way to save Christmas.

However, its own figures show that the R rate is dropping.

A further 274 COVID-19 deaths were announced yesterday.

This brings the total number of deaths during the pandemic to 46,229.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you think we should have a second full lockdown.