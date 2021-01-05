Boris Johnson will speak to the nation again at 5pm today (January 5) as he hosts a daily coronavirus briefing.

It comes as SAGE scientists warn that lockdown isn’t enough to stop the spread of the new variant.

Last night the PM plunged England into its third full lockdown during his 8pm address to the nation.

He said he hopes the vaccination programme will mean the country comes out of it in mid-February, but Michael Gove has today said it will be a “stretch”.

Instead, he’s hinted that lockdown could extend into March.

Boris Johnson will host a press conference at 5pm today amid fears lockdown isn't enough to stop the spread

What will Boris Johnson say at 5pm today?

Boris will be joined by Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance in his Downing Street briefing later today.

It’s thought he will use the platform to attempt to calm the British public.

He is also expected to discuss the new coronavirus rules again and emphasise why the nation has been told to stay at home.

I think the virus is different and it may be that the lockdown measures that we have are not enough.

Boris will also most likely detail how NHS hospitals are on the brink of being overwhelmed within 21 days.

SAGE says more needs to be done to attack the virus (Credit: Unsplash)

SAGE warns lockdown isn’t enough

News of the press conference comes as SAGE scientists warn that lockdown 3.0 will not be enough to control the new variant.

It is between 50% and 70% more transmissible than the original strain.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Professor Andrew Hayward of SAGE issued his warning.

He said Brits need to “actively bear down” on the new strain.

Although he said that the lockdown would save “tens of thousands” of lives, he warned that it just isn’t enough.

“The threat that we are facing is at least as bad as we were in March, but I think the virus is different and it may be that the lockdown measures that we have are not enough.”

We need to ‘protect key workers’

Professor Hayward said we need to “learn from the last lockdown”.

“This lockdown period we need to do more than just stay at home, waiting for the vaccine, we need to be actively bearing down on it.

“This time round we really have to use this lockdown to bear down on the virus in a way that can protect key workers,” he added.

It comes as SAGE’s Professor John Edmunds warned the death toll could now top 100,000.

