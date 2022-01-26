Boris Johnson savagely mocked in Twitter memes over ‘ambushed with cake’ claims

Boris Johnson facing claims he had birthday cake at No 10
The British public never fail to let us down when it comes to poking fun at politicians

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Another week, another party scandal for Boris Johnson – this time it has been reported that the Prime Minister was ‘ambushed with a cake’ for his birthday during a national lockdown.

One MP attempted to explain what really happened on the occasion, by claiming that Mr. Johnson was… ambushed with a cake.

It’s probably safe to say that the British public didn’t buy that excuse, as proven by the countless memes on Twitter!

Boris Johnson’s birthday cake

The issues keep on cropping up for the Prime Minister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reports earlier this week claimed that Mr. Johnson allegedly had a birthday party in June 2020. In any other year, this news wouldn’t have been news at all, but in June 2020, the whole country was in lockdown.

Rules at the time stated there couldn’t be indoor social gatherings, but that reportedly didn’t stop the PM!

Mr. Johnson’s wife, Carrie, allegedly organised a surprise get-together for her husband on the afternoon of his birthday.

Read more: Boris Johnson’s apology is getting rinsed on social media and we are so here for THIS party

Up to 30 people apparently attended the party.

Reports also claimed that the PM hosted family friends in his private residence upstairs that night too.

However, Conservative MP Conor Burns, defended the PM yesterday (Tuesday, January 25). Mr Burns said that the party wasn’t pre-planned and that Boris had become “ambushed with a cake”.

Boris Johnson reportedly had cake on birthday
Memes have poured in on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Obviously, Mr. Burns’ excuse have gone down a treat with social media users, and Twitter has been full of memes about it ever since.

Boris Johnson ambushed by cake memes

As you can imagine, social media has been awash with memes since the news broke, and Mr. Burns’ excuse just stoked the fire even further.

Here are some of our favourite memes of Mr Johnson…

More Boris and his birthday cake memes

Thousands of tweets about Boris have done the rounds on Twitter this morning. Even some celebrities have been getting in on the act!

The best tweets about the Cake ambush

The jokes didn’t end there, with plenty more social media users diving to rinse the PM!

“If what finally brings down Boris Johnson is a photo of him blowing out the candles on a Colin the Caterpillar I will never, ever stop laughing,” one said.

Read more: Brits demand Boris Johnson resign amid ‘partygate’

“I’ve been to fewer parties in my entire thirties than Boris Johnson attended in a national lockdown,” a third joked.

“Call me crazy but if Boris Johnson got ambushed by a cake, I’m not sure he’s the best person to stop Russia invading Ukraine,” another said.

Who knows what will happen next, but it’ll definitely be entertaining, especially if Twitter users continue to be on top form!

