Boris Johnson savagely mocked in Twitter memes over ‘ambushed with cake’ claims

Another week, another party scandal for Boris Johnson – this time it has been reported that the Prime Minister was ‘ambushed with a cake’ for his birthday during a national lockdown.

One MP attempted to explain what really happened on the occasion, by claiming that Mr. Johnson was… ambushed with a cake.

It’s probably safe to say that the British public didn’t buy that excuse, as proven by the countless memes on Twitter!

Boris Johnson’s birthday cake

Reports earlier this week claimed that Mr. Johnson allegedly had a birthday party in June 2020. In any other year, this news wouldn’t have been news at all, but in June 2020, the whole country was in lockdown.

Rules at the time stated there couldn’t be indoor social gatherings, but that reportedly didn’t stop the PM!

Mr. Johnson’s wife, Carrie, allegedly organised a surprise get-together for her husband on the afternoon of his birthday.

Up to 30 people apparently attended the party.

Reports also claimed that the PM hosted family friends in his private residence upstairs that night too.

However, Conservative MP Conor Burns, defended the PM yesterday (Tuesday, January 25). Mr Burns said that the party wasn’t pre-planned and that Boris had become “ambushed with a cake”.

Obviously, Mr. Burns’ excuse have gone down a treat with social media users, and Twitter has been full of memes about it ever since.

Boris Johnson ambushed by cake memes

As you can imagine, social media has been awash with memes since the news broke, and Mr. Burns’ excuse just stoked the fire even further.

Here are some of our favourite memes of Mr Johnson…

This but it’s Boris johnson and cake pic.twitter.com/YUtisWF6Ps — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 25, 2022

🚨Exclusive🚨

Leaked pic from Sue Gray report shows moment Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed’ by cake… #SueGray #PartyGate #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/SLBHrMXXfc — Andrew Greaves / @TourDeGreaves 🚴‍♂️ (@AndrewGreaves84) January 25, 2022

Tory MPs saying Boris Johnson was ‘Ambushed by cake’ 🎂 Here’s the actual footage: pic.twitter.com/Sp3SD3PTKO — MrFreeze2244 (@MrFreeze2244) January 26, 2022

Breaking: Boris Johnson attended a line up to identify the cake that ambushed him pic.twitter.com/1sqqJWbqKg — You see me Ro-dent, you hate it 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@BlueMouseEeek) January 26, 2022

really hope at the end of Sue Gray week we can fire Boris Johnson out of no 10 into a giant cake — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 25, 2022

‘… it was at that moment I was ambushed with a birthday cake and was unable to escape and forced to celebrate against my will…’ pic.twitter.com/FSm3dfLSdj — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 25, 2022

More Boris and his birthday cake memes

Thousands of tweets about Boris have done the rounds on Twitter this morning. Even some celebrities have been getting in on the act!

Ambushed by Cake: it just has to be the title of my next book! #AmbushedByCake — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 25, 2022

Am hearing the getting ambushed by a cake defence is Flan B. — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 25, 2022

If I’d not seen it in films so much the “ambushed by a cake” thing would be ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/VQXZkxISqw — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 25, 2022

Live from the cabinet office pic.twitter.com/SDhrBTPihJ — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 25, 2022

The best tweets about the Cake ambush

The jokes didn’t end there, with plenty more social media users diving to rinse the PM!

“If what finally brings down Boris Johnson is a photo of him blowing out the candles on a Colin the Caterpillar I will never, ever stop laughing,” one said.

“I’ve been to fewer parties in my entire thirties than Boris Johnson attended in a national lockdown,” a third joked.

“Call me crazy but if Boris Johnson got ambushed by a cake, I’m not sure he’s the best person to stop Russia invading Ukraine,” another said.

Who knows what will happen next, but it’ll definitely be entertaining, especially if Twitter users continue to be on top form!

