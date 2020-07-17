Boris Johnson reveals full roadmap for easing the UK coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled his roadmap for getting Britain back into work and normality with an easing of the UK's lockdown.

Speaking from Downing Street today (Friday, July 17), the PM revealed how a number of services will resume in the coming months.

Boris has revealed his roadmap for getting the UK out of lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Boris Johnson say?

Boris has confirmed that the government will no longer be advising everyone to work from home, where possible, from next month.

As of August 1, he said, it will be up to individual businesses to decide, in consultation with their staff, on whether or not their employees can work from their premises.

Employers, he explained, will be handed "more discretion". This could potentially mean working from home or "making workplaces safe by following COVID-secure guidelines".

That's despite Sir Patrick Vallance saying yesterday (Thursday, July 16) that there was no need to change the official advice.

Sir Patrick Vallance previously said there is no need to change the work-from-home advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does the roadmap look like?

Boris insisted that his roadmap is "conditional" and "contingent" on Brits acting responsibility.

From today, he said that anyone can use public transport.

And from Saturday, July 25, facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will be able to reopen.

Boris also revealed his "strong and sincere hope" that Britain will be back to a "more significant" normality from November, and "possibly in time for Christmas".

Beauticians and other "close contact" service providers will be able to reopen from the start of August. However, nightclubs will remain closed.

And wedding receptions with up to 30 people will also be allowed, as long as they are "COVID secure".

From October, "audiences in stadia" and other big events such as conferences will be starting again, subject to successful pilot tests before then.

On replacing the national lockdown with more local action, as Matt Hancock discussed on Lorraine earlier this week, the PM said local authorities will have the power to impose local lockdowns. This will allow them to act more quickly when "speed is paramount".

The PM revealed his plans on Friday in a speech at Downing Street (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

That's after successful measures in areas of the UK such as Kirklees and Leicester.

The approach, Boris said, will vary in different parts of the country.

The government plans to release more information next week to set out how the it will intervene at a local level, including by issuing "local stay at home orders".

