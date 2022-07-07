Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister today (July 7) – except it’s claimed he’s still going to be in the role until the autumn.

Now, just hours after he announced his resignation, the real reason the 58-year-old wants to cling to power until later this year has reportedly been revealed.

The PM announced his resignation today (Credit: BBC)

Boris Johnson resigns

It’s been a fraught few days for the Prime Minister.

On Tuesday night (July 5), both Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned.

After they walked, another 50 MP’s resigned too, leaving Johnson’s future as PM on a knife-edge.

This afternoon, the Prime Minister announced that he too would be resigning.

However, he will be staying in the role until the autumn.

Johnson announced that he would be sticking around until a new leader has been appointed.

However, the “real” reason why he wants to cling to power until autumn has now reportedly been revealed.

Carrie and Boris married last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Boris Johnson resigns but in power until autumn

It has been reported that the real reason Johnson wants to cling onto power until autumn is because he and Carrie have a wedding planned at Chequers – the PM’s country home.

Sources claim that the PM and his wife want to throw a big party at the country home later this month to mark their wedding.

Johnson and Carrie married back in May 2021.

However, due to COVID regulations, they were only allowed to have a handful of guests at the ceremony.

The couple then celebrated in the garden of Downing Street. However, they were only allowed up to 30 guests there.

The wedding celebration, which is reportedly set to take place on July 30, is expected to be much bigger.

Boris and Carrie have a party planned (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Boris and Carrie’s wedding party

Speaking to the Mirror, one source claims that Boris and Carrie are keen to go ahead with their party. If Boris were to leave his position now, he wouldn’t be able to host the party at Chequers at the end of the month.

The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue.

“It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers,” one Tory source claimed.

“It’s a national asset not his personal home. The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue. And Boris should do the decent thing and leave No 10 immediately,” they continued.

They then said it would be “crass” if the party went ahead.

However, a spokesperson for the PM has denied that the party is one of the reasons why Boris is staying for now.

“The PM has a strong sense of duty and will continue to serve his country until a new leader is in place solely to continue his obligation to the public,” they said.

