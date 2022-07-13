Boris Johnson has stepped down as the Prime Minister, and now bookies have revealed their favourites to replace him.

Mr Johnson announced his decision to step down on July 7.

His resignation came after scores of MPs stood down from their roles and called for him to leave office.

Consequently, following the announcement, rumours have been flying as to who will take over the role of Prime Minister.

After a week of campaigning, the favourites to get the job have now been revealed by Betfair Exchange.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being replaced (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prime Minister: Who will replace Boris Johnson?

Penny Mordaunt is at 5/6 to be the next Conservative leader. She was the joint-favourite with Rishi Sunak.

However, now, Mr Sunak is in second place with odds at 7/2.

Liz Truss follows behind at 9/2, while Kemi Badenoch (27/1) and Tom Tugendhat (35/1) remain big outsiders for the biggest job in the country.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Hunt is placed at 199/1 and Nadhim Zahawi is at 399/1.

Boris Johnson will step down in the next few months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will be Prime Minister?

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “With a YouGov poll taken by Conservative MPs revealing Penny Mordaunt as their clear favourite to be the next Tory leader, the Portsmouth North MP is now the 5/6 odds-on favourite on Betfair Exchange to replace Boris Johnson.

“She had been joint-favourite with Rishi Sunak on Wednesday morning, but his odds have drifted to 7/2 from 15/8 in the past hour. Sunak is followed by Liz Truss at 9/2, but the former chancellor and Mordaunt are still being backed to be the final two Tory MPs battling it out in the leadership contest.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson shocked the nation when he decided to eventually step down last week.

In his controversial exit speech, Boris failed to apologise to the country for any misgivings.

Instead, he chose to reveal he felt “proud” of the government he had ran.

He said: “I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, thank you for that incredible mandate. The biggest share of the vote since 1979. I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.

“The reason I have fought so hard to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so but because it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.”

“I am immensely proud of the achievements of this government,” he added.

