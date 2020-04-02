Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges rise in COVID-19 testing following fierce criticism

Boris Johnson has promised to "massively" ramp up coronavirus testing amid fierce criticism over the number of tests being carried out.

The Prime Minister shared a video update on Wednesday (April 1) evening from his home at Downing Street, where he is self-isolating with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ramp up coronavirus testing following fierce criticism (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the clip, the PM promises to increase tests in the wake of 563 people dying in a single day.

Boris says in the clip, shared on Twitter: "Let's be in no doubt, this has been a sad, sad day. 563 more cases, a record in a single day.

UK can turn the tide

"Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and all their friends."

Speaking further, he says the UK will "turn the tide" of the pandemic in "weeks [or] months" if Brits obey the lockdown.

He continued: "We're also massively increasing testing, and I want to say a special word about testing because it is so important. As I have said for weeks and weeks, this is the way through. This is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle. This is how we will defeat it, in the end."

Boris also said people need to know if they have had the virus, and also if they have had it previously.

The PM's faced fierce criticism

Dr Hilary Jones previously explained the two main types of coronavirus testing.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the TV GP said that an antibody test reveals if someone has previously had the disease.

The other, an antigen test, shows if someone currently has COVID-19.

An awful lot of people are feeling really frustrated.

This week, the government confirmed the NHS had only tested 2,000 staff so far. In total, 1.3 million full-time equivalent staff work for NHS England.

The British Medical Association has said testing frontline workers is needed desperately needed. The Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Nursing have issues similar messages.

Daytime TV favourite Holly Willoughby is among those to have criticised the Prime Minister for his response to the coronavirus pandemic to date.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby is among those who have slammed the PM (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning earlier today (April 2), the presenter said: "What is frustrating here is that he's saying this is the key to unlocking it. Well, he has the key, he's the prime minister. And yet the promises they've made so far they haven't delivered on.

"You can understand why an awful lot of people are feeling really frustrated and angry about this."

Her co-host Phillip Schofield then pointed out that German authorities are doing 70,000 tests a day, compared with 10,000 in the UK. Speaking to Dr Zoe Williams, he demanded: "Why aren't we doing the same as Germany?"

